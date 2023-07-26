Chennaiyin FC rope in Scotland’s Connor Shields

Chennaiyin FC, the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions, have made an exciting addition to their squad by signing Scottish centre-forward Connor Shields ahead of the 2023-24 season. Shields, a 25-year-old talent, marks the second foreign player recruitment for the Marina Machans as they gear up for the upcoming football campaign.

Hailing from Scotland, Connor Shields arrives in India with a reputation for delivering stellar performances on the field. However, what sets him apart from the rest is his previous collaboration with Chennaiyin FC's new coach, Owen Coyle, during their time together at Queens Park FC on loan during the 2022/23 season. This prior association is expected to foster a strong coach-player understanding, which could be instrumental in Shields' seamless integration into the team's playing style.

In an official statement, Connor Shields expressed his excitement and enthusiasm about joining Chennaiyin FC. "I am delighted to have joined Chennaiyin FC. I can’t wait to move to India and get started with this exciting new challenge ahead," Shields said. His eagerness to embrace the new chapter in his career echoes his dedication and commitment to making a significant impact in Indian football.

Although most of his career has been spent playing for various Scottish clubs, including notable stints at Motherwell FC, Shields also boasts experience at the youth level of the six-time English Champions, Sunderland AFC. This exposure to English football at such a prestigious club has undoubtedly honed his skills and provided him with valuable insights into the game at a high level.

Shields' performance during his loan spell at Queens Park FC in the 2022/23 season was nothing short of impressive. He showcased his goal-scoring prowess, finding the back of the net five times, and also displayed his ability to create opportunities for his teammates, tallying four assists in 40 appearances. This track record indicates that Chennaiyin FC has secured a versatile and impactful forward who can both score and create goals for the team.