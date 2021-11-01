BREAKING: Chennaiyin FC rope in former Hyderabad FC youngster

The head coach of Marina Machans, Bozidar Bandovic, has a strong core of Indian players at his disposal and the addition of Matthews gives the tactician another dimension to his philosophy. Matthews boasts of being the RFYS-Golden Ball winner in 2018 as it is a testament to his goalscoring ability across different positions in attack.

While speaking to The Bridge Matthews' representatives at Inventive Sports, Wilbur Lasrado said, "He's still a long way off getting to where he wants to reach, he is a smart kid who knows his potential and has the willingness to work for it, knowing nothing would come to him without a fight." "He's an exceptional finisher who could score with his right foot or left foot and surprise you when you least expect it", he added.

Joining a team that has young established stars in Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Anirudh Thapa would definitely play a huge part in favor of Matthews in terms of being around the right influence.

All in all, this move seems quite promising for the young forward. Although the intent he will show during the season could play a key role in deciding his future here at Chennai.