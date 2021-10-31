ISL: Anwar Ali all set to join Indian Super League side FC Goa

Indian Super League outlet FC Goa is all set to sign 21-year-old central defender Anwar Ali from Delhi FC on loan in the winter window as The Bridge can confirm.

The young player came to the limelight after representing India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup back in 2017. He also scored the winning goal for the famous 2-1 victory against Argentina U20 in Cotif Cup, 2018. Anwar Ali hailing from Punjab was the product of Minerva Punjab Academy and also represented them in Youth Competitions. After that, he joined Indian Arrows on loan from Minerva Punjab to gain valuable experience.

Although things took uncertain turns for the promising youngster when he got diagnosed with Hyper Cardio Myopathy (HCM) and was barred from playing professional football by AIFF in 2019. This saw his Mumbai City FC contract terminated and Mohammedan SC's career cut short. It's a clinical condition where the heart muscles become abnormally thick and prevents the smooth pumping of blood. This condition can become worse and fatal with excessive physical activities. Anwar continued his medication and is now ready to play professional football again. Recently AIFF gave him the green signal to resume playing given that he had to sign an affidavit taking full responsibility for his own health.

With a move to FC Goa, the defender will be looking to kick start his professional football career yet again with a new dream of making it into the national team once again. Sources close to the development confirmed The Bridge that, "Anwar will join the Gaurs camp in a few days but can only sign with the recent Durand champions in January". Under the coaching setup of Juan Fernando, known for developing youngsters, Ali will be looking to make a name for himself. The current contract will keep him with the Gaurs for one and a half years.

There will be a lot of expectations revolving around Anwar Ali. The Indian football fans are waiting to see how he comes back victorious defeating his physical condition. Ali will also be looking to gain experience and valuable know-how from experienced FC Goa players and coaches. Talking about FC Goa, they will get an excellent young defender with a good work rate and aerial presence through this move.