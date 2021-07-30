Tokyo Olympics: Women Football: Quarter-finals previews, fixtures, timings, and more

Four teams go onwards to the semi-finals, while four of them pack their bags to go back home. The quarter-finals of the Women's football event at the Tokyo Olympics happen today, and there are four amazing matches lined up for you.



Canada vs. Brazil

The Canadians take on two times Olympic Silver Medalists Brazil in the first quarter-finals. Marta and co would be looking to add that missing piece of silverware from their illustrious trophy cabinet.

Brazil have finished as runners-up twice in 2004 and 2008, losing out to the USA. While Canada will be aiming to beat Brazil and get their first podium finish ever at the Olympic games.

Great Britain vs. Australia

The second quarter-final is between team Great Britain and Australia. Great Britain have only conceded a single goal in the tournament and will heavily rely on striker Emma White to continue her magic in the knockout stages.



On the other hand, Austalia scraped through and were one of the best third-placed teams to qualify for the quarter-finals. The Samantha Kerr led Socceroos to cause an upset and take their team to the semi-finals.

Sweden vs. Japan

The match promises to be a clash to remember. Sweden has been one of the best teams in the tournament; they have won all three of their group matches and even beat tournament favorites the USA in their first match.

Hurtig and Blackstenius will be hoping to continue their goal-scoring form, as Sweden aims to change the color of their medal from Silver to Gold, and avenge the final defeat of Rio 2016.

Japan, the host nation, technically does not even have the home advantage because the match will be played under closed doors. The Japanese finished third in their group and will be hoping that luck is on their side, as they hope to beat last time's silver medalists in the quarter-finals.

Netherlands vs. the USA

The two tournament favorites nobody expected to meet so soon in the tournament. The Dutch have scored 21 goals in three matches, and it's definitely going to make the last time gold medalists worry about their opposition.



The USA are not having the type of tournament they would have expected. They qualified for the quarter-finals on goal difference and hope that the new phase of the tournament sparks a revival of fortune.

Both teams have great squad depth and great fire-power, and it will be the match all fans will have their eyes on. Will it be The Orange, or the defending champions will pull out a new trick to go through to the semi-finals.

What time do the matches start?

Canada vs. Brazil at 1:30 pm

Great Britain vs. Australia 2:30 pm

Sweden vs. Japan 3:30 pm

Netherlands vs USA 4:30 pm

Where can you watch the Olympics and the football events?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZD

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport