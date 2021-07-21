Tokyo 2020: Women's Football at the Olympics start today, Know more

The Women's football at the Olympics kicks off today at 1 pm IST, and there are six matches in store for you. The tournament kicks off with Great Britain vs. Chile and China and Brazil at 1:30 pm.

Sweden vs. the USA, which kicks off at 2 pm IST, is a match everyone eagerly waits for it to start. The Swedes knocked out the United States on penalties in Rio, and caused a major upset. The match will be a shot at redemption for the United States.

The other match in Group E, will see hosts Japan taking Canada. The hosts are favorites in this one, but Jordyn Huitema and the team aim to cause an upset in the first match itself. The game kicks off at 4 pm IST.

The Netherlands, the team that finished runners-up in the FIFA 2019 World Cup, take on Zambia in their opening match at the Tokyo Olympics. The game kicks off at 4:30 pm and is the second last match on day one of Women's football at the Olympics.

The last match is a Southern Hemisphere rivalry between Australia and New Zealand, and it starts at 5 pm IST. Both teams know each other very well and will be looking to start the campaign with three points.

The Women's football event will use the letter E-G to avoid confusion with the men's tournament, which uses a Group A-D system.

Group E: Japan, Canada, Great Britain, and Chile.

Group F: China PR, Brazil, Zambia, and The Netherlands

Group G: Sweden, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand.





Where to watch the Women's Football Event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

The Women's Olympic football Tokyo 2020 will be telecasted on the Sony Pictures Network India channels. The Coverage will begin live at 1 pm IST. The matches will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and their website.