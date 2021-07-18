Why the calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics are justified

The entire world has gone through some extraordinary circumstances over the last one and a half years. The global covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc and continues to do so. The entire world went into different types of lockdown and the world had come to a standstill last year.



While the coronavirus has not completely eradicated, a year later majority of the people seem to have forgotten that the virus still exists. The world has gone back to normalcy leaving the horrors of the previous year behind.

Much like everyone else, the world of sports too seem to have accepted this new normal. Sporting events have been happening without any restrictions, and the biggest of them all is slated to start in less than five day's time albeit with restrictions.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will start on 23rd July 2021, with no fans in the stadium. The situation in Japan is far from ideal but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to go ahead with the Games come what may.

Though the IOC is hell bent on conducting a 'historic' Olympics which sends out a message of the 'triumph of humanity over the virus', it has been facing a strong opposition from the Japanese citizens. From common people to well connected businessmen in the country, almost everyone has at some point or the other suggested that the Olympics should either be cancelled altogether or postponed once again.

And their opposition against the Tokyo Olympics is surely justified.

The covid-19 situation in the host city of Tokyo seems to be worsening with each passing minute. A state of emergency was imposed yet again in the city last week, just days after it was removed.

Besides, quite a few athletes who have landed at Tokyo for the Olympics have tested positive for covid-19 on arrival. In fact, a total of three people including two athletes who were residing in the Tokyo Olympics Games village too have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past two days.

Yes, there certainly are restrictions to prevent an outbreak on a larger scale but those are not completely fool proof. Even a single lapse from anyone could lead to grave consequences not only for the Olympics and Japan but to the entire world.

Thousands of athletes, officials and journalists are expected to flock to Japan for the Olympics. Such large congregation might play right into the hands of the virus which has been mutating rapidly otherwise as well.

The covid-19 is deadly, and nearly every single human being in the world will agree to this statement. Almost all of us know someone close to us who has succumbed to the virus. We Indians have seen the worst just a couple of months back when the entire country ran out of hospital beds, life saving drugs and oxygen concentrators and know how bad it can get.

They say, "Prevention is better than cure," and is that not exactly what the Japanese are following by opposing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?