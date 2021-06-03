Which Indian sportspersons can qualify for Tokyo Olympics with less than 50 days remaining?

Which Indian athletes can qualify for Tokyo Olympics with less than 50 days remaining? The countdown for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics has started. The most prestigious sporting event in the world is now less than 50 days away. While a lot of athletes have already secured their slot in Tokyo, many others are currently giving one final push to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.



Here, we take you through the Indian sportspersons who can qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the coming days:

Archery

The Indian men's archery team and Deepika Kumari have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. While, on the other hand, the women's recurve team comprising of Deepika, Komolika Bari and Ankita Bhakat are yet to secure their berth. They are expected to make it to Tokyo, depending on their performance at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris later this month.

Artistic Gymnastics

While for a long time it seemed as if after the high of 2016 Rio Games, no Indian would qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the news of Pranati Nayak's qualification came as a big surprise. Even though it has been widely reported that the 26-year-old has qualified for the 2020 Olympics, the official confirmation from International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) is yet to come.

Athletics

Quite a few Indian athletes are in contention to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in various events of athletics before the qualification period ends on 29th June 2021. The list mainly includes the Men's and Women's 4x400m relay teams, Women's 4x100 relay team, Dutee Chand in individual 100m, 200m sprints, Muhammed Anas Yahiya in individual Men's 400m sprint, PU Chitra in Women's 1500m, Annu Rani in Women's Javelin throw, Tajinderpal Toor in Men's Shotput, and Jabir Madari Palliyalil in Men's 400m hurdles.

Badminton

It is certain that four Indian shuttlers – PV Sindhu (Women's Singles), Sai Praneeth (Men's Singles), the pair of Satkwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Men's doubles) will qualify for the Tokyo Games. The official confirmation of their qualification for the 2020 Olympics is expected to be made later this month once the qualification period ends by the Badminton World Federation.

Golf

The qualification for golf states that each country can enter a maximum of two golfers each in both men's and women's category. The top 15 ranked golfers in both will surely qualify with a limit of a maximum of two from a country. After the top 15, the field will be filled until getting to 60 golfers by going down the Olympic Golf Ranking, with the top two ranked players qualifying from any country that does not have two or more players in the top 15. With the existing rules Aditi Ashok is looking at a sure-shot qualification in the women's section, while Uday Mane is in contention to make it in men's.

Judo

Two Indian judokas – Jasleen Singh Saini and Likmabam Sushila Devi are currently in contention to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It is certain that out of the two, at least one will qualify, depending upon their performance at the World Judo Championships, which will be held from June 6th 2021 to June 13th 2021. If, by any chance, the Indians are unable to compete at the World Championships, then Likmabam Sushila Devi will qualify because she leads Saini by 69 points in rankings currently.

Swimming

No Indian swimmer has achieved the 'A qualification mark' for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. And with various covid-19 restrictions imposed all across the world, it looks difficult for any Indian swimmer to achieve that mark before the qualification period ends. Still, India's best bet in the sport to qualify would be the 20-year-old Srihari Natraj, who is currently looking to compete at European tournaments to achieve the mark. If no Indian manages to crack the 'A qualification mark', then the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) might get an invitation to enter the swimmer of their choice which will most probably be awarded to Natraj.

Tennis

As far as the sport of tennis is concerned, Sania Mirza is expected to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, making use of her protected rankings. And as she would be competing in doubles, Ankita Raina is also expected to make it as her partner. Mirza is currently ranked 157th in the world in doubles, but as per WTA rules, any player who has been away from the sport for a long duration due to injury or pregnancy can apply for 'special ranking'. The special ranking of a player is the ranking he or she was at before taking a lay-off from the sport. Since Mirza's world rank was 9 before she stopped playing on accounts of pregnancy, she is expected to make it. This rule was introduced by WTA due to the prevailing covid-19 pandemic.

Weightlifting

The 26-year-old Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will be India's sole representative in Weightlifting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Though her qualification is confirmed, the official word from the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) will come at the end of the qualification period later this month.