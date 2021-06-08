Where to watch the Tokyo Olympics in different countries?

As the clocks start ticking closer to the onset of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the frenzy surrounding it increases manifold. Every four years, the Olympics attract the most eyeballs for a singular sporting event and this year will not be an exception either.



With 2016 countries participating across 339 events in 33 sports from July 23 to August 8, it is expected to be a grand affair. Wondering where you can watch the Olympics live in your country? Don't worry, we have got you covered!

Indian subcontinent

In the Indian subcontinent, Sony Pictures Network India won the official broadcast rights of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Sony Pictures Network is already a major powerhouse in India and covers a wide range of sports from cricket to football and hockey. Fans can expect a thorough coverage of the Olympics this summer on this network.

The streaming service SonyLIV also has a dedicated Olympic channel consisting of several shows in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics and will also feature the games live on their website and app.

Japan

Japan is the host country for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Japan Consortium, which is a joint venture between Japan's official TV channel and several other broadcasters, won the rights for the Tokyo Olympics broadcast.

United States

In the United States of America, NBC Universal ended up acquiring the rights to broadcast the Tokyo Olympics for TV viewers across the country. Besides the live NBC broadcast, fans can also stream the Tokyo Olympics on NBCOlympics.com and even on the NBC Sports app. Fans in the US can also stream the games on the streaming service Peacock.

United Kingdom

BBC won the rights to officially broadcast the Olympics in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Eurosport was also awarded the rights to broadcast the Olympics in the UK and France in a deal worth 1.3 billion euros.

China

The state-owned TV network CCTV won the rights to air the Tokyo Olympics across the mainland of China and its territories. CCTV is accessible to more than one billion viewers in six different languages.

Australia

Australia is usually among the top ten performing nations at the Games and the popularity of the Olympics is huge in the country. The Seven Network, a free-to-air television network based out of Sydney won the official rights to air the Tokyo 2020 Olympics across Australia.

Germany

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Germany finished sixth among the nations in the medal tally. There will be considerable fanfare and excitement this time around as well in Germany. ARD-ZDF will be the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in the country.

Brazil

In Brazil, Grupo Globo and Bandsports will bring the excitement and fervour of the Olympics live to the homes of millions of sports lovers.

Spain

RTVE won the official rights to broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Spain. RTVE is a popular Radio and TV Service in Spain and people will be able to follow the Olympics live on RTVE. They also have a popular online platform rtve.es which will allow the fans to stay updated with the live feed from the Olympics.

Italy

Popular sports channel RAI won the official rights for broadcasting the upcoming Olympics in Italy.

France

As discussed before, Eurosport will cover the Olympics live on their channel for people in France. People will also be able to enjoy the Olympics on the state-owned network France Télévisions.

South Africa

State-owned network SABC (South Africa Broadcasting Corporation) won the official rights to broadcast the Tokyo Olympics in the country. Audiences can also tune in on Supersport to watch the Olympics live!