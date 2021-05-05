Wearing Black Lives Matter apparels, social protests will lead to punishments at Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has issued a strict warning against wearing Black Life Matters (BLM) Apparels or indulging in any kind of social protests at the Tokyo Games to the athletes.



Black Life Matters was a slogan that gained steam last year across the world following the death of a black man, George Floyd, through the hands of a white policeman in the United States of America. It has since spread like wild fire around the world with people from all the corners coming together and raising their voice against Racism.

Any athlete wearing any such apparel showing support to BLM might have to face strict consequences at the Olympics.

Besides, the IOC has also warned the athletes against conducting any social protests like taking a knee or lifting their fist. The IOC's Rule 50 forbids any kind of "demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda" in venues and any other Olympic area.

Though the IOC has not specified as to what punishments would be handed out to the athletes violating these rules, it has said that a majority of the athletes are in favour of this rule.

In a survey conducted by the IOC which included around 3500 athletes, 70% of the athletes opined that they find it inappropriate to have social demonstrations during a competition while a whopping 67% agreed that it is not appropriate to do so in while standing at a podium either.