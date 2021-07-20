WATCH: Kolkata's Howrah Bridge illuminated in Olympic colours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is just hours away, and the Indians finally seemed to have caught the Olympic fever. The historic Howrah Bridge of Kolkata was lit up with lights pertaining to the colours of the Olympic Rings to cheer the Indian athletes for the Tokyo Games.



The 1 minute 40 second video of the illuminated Howrah Bridge has been doing rounds on social media yesterday, with various politicians sharing it on their personal handles to show support to the country's Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes.

#WATCH | Howrah Bridge in Kolkata has been illuminated to boost the morale of the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics



(Video source - Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust) pic.twitter.com/ew0OwqK3qu — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

The delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics will begin on 23rd July and will go on until 8th August 2021. More than 120 Indian athletes are expected to compete in 18 different sports during the course of the Games. This is also India's largest-ever Olympic contingent , going past the number of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.