Vaccination process for Olympic-bound athletes to start soon: IOA secretary

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary general Rajeev Mehta on Wednesday said the vaccination process for Tokyo-bound Olympics sportspersons will begin soon but did not specify the exact time-line for it.

Speaking at a virtual webinar organised to mark the 100 days countdown to the Tokyo Games, Mehta stressed that the safety of the Olympic-bound athletes is paramount.

"We will start the vaccination process soon so that our athletes are safe. A lot is invested in them and we want to be sure that they are safe," Mehta said.

Mehta had in February written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, requesting him to consider vaccinating the Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes on a priority basis to give them sufficient time before leaving for the Games.



He had also requested the health minister to expedite the process earlier this month. Last week, the Olympic-bound archers and rowers were fully vaccinated ahead of the Games at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

Recently, SAI centres across the country have reported several positive COVID-19 cases, including Olympic-bound athletes, which forced the body to announce a three-week "summer vacation" at its National Centres of Excellence.