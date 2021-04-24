Vaccination drive for Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes expected to start from 1st May

According to the report of The New Indian Express, the Indian government is expected to start the vaccination drive for the athletes who have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics from 1 May 2021.



Though there are various vaccines for Covid-19 available in the country, the athletes expecting to get jabbed would have no choice as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has approved only AstraZeneca's Covishield as of now.

As per the report, WADA in a reply to National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) had expressed concerns over the use of Covaxin because they do not have proper information on it due to it being not included in their study.

Though the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Narinder Batra, maintained that taking the vaccine is voluntary for the athletes, he has requested all the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to make sure that the athletes take their first dose of vaccine before going out of the nation to train.

The vaccinations are expected to be provided to the athletes at centres where they are training after registrations through the CoWin mobile application or website from 1st May – the day from when all the Indians above 18 years of age would be eligible to take the shot.

