Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Using a condom to repair her kayak, this Australian won a bronze medal
An Australian athlete used a condom provided by the authorities in the Games village in Tokyo to repair her kayak and then went on to win a bronze medal!
We have heard all sorts of weird news when it comes to sports. But, have you ever heard of someone repairing their kayak with a condom, and then going on to win an Olympic medal?
I can predict, that you surely have not. But, just hear me out.
What I just mentioned above did happen for real at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Yes, an Australian athlete, Jess Fox, used a condom provided by the authorities in the Games village in Tokyo to repair her kayak and then went on to win a bronze medal!
Apparently, Fox's kayak needed some urgent fix near its nose following her heats of the Canoe Salom K1 in Tokyo.
The 27-year-old took to her Instagram account and posted a video where one of her crew members could be seen covering the nose of the kayak with a condom.
"Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs," Fox had captioned the video.
In fact, Jess Fox finished first in the final after but had to settle for the bronze medal after incurring some penalties.