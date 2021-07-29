We have heard all sorts of weird news when it comes to sports. But, have you ever heard of someone repairing their kayak with a condom, and then going on to win an Olympic medal?



I can predict, that you surely have not. But, just hear me out.

What I just mentioned above did happen for real at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Yes, an Australian athlete, Jess Fox, used a condom provided by the authorities in the Games village in Tokyo to repair her kayak and then went on to win a bronze medal!

Apparently, Fox's kayak needed some urgent fix near its nose following her heats of the Canoe Salom K1 in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram account and posted a video where one of her crew members could be seen covering the nose of the kayak with a condom.

"Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs," Fox had captioned the video.