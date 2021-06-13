USA President Joe Biden extends support for Tokyo Olympics yet again

The President of the United States of America (USA), Joe Biden, has extended his support to the Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, for hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amidst the raging covid-19 pandemic.

This development came after Biden met Suga on the sides of the ongoing G7 Summit at Carbis Bay, United Kingdom.

The White House, in a statement, confirmed that Biden had reaffirmed his support to Suga for hosting the Tokyo Olympics as planned.

"President Biden affirmed his support for the Tokyo Olympic Games moving forward with all public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff and spectators. President Biden expressed pride in US athletes who have trained for the Olympic Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit," the statement from White House read.

This is the second time in three months that Biden has thrown his weight behind the Olympics.

"President Biden supports Prime Minister Suga's efforts to hold a safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer," read a joint statement after Suga's visit to the USA back in April 2021.

Even though there has been staunch resistance by the Japanese citizens against hosting the Olympics owing to the prevailing circumstances, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other associated authorities have maintained that the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned from 23rd July 2021 to 8th August 2021.