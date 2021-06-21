10 things that will make the Tokyo Olympics unique

One of the biggest and most anticipated events globally, the Tokyo Olympics 2020, was scheduled to happen on July 24th and end on August 9th 2020, but it was rescheduled to 2021 due to the pandemic. Now, the good news for athletes and fans is that the year-long wait will get over since Tokyo Olympics is just a month away as it will start on July 23rd 2021. Nearly 11,000 athletes from across 205 nations are going to compete in this Olympics.

Let's have a look at ten things that makes this Olympics unique and special

#1

This is going to be the first Olympics in history which wasn't cancelled but postponed and rescheduled.

#2

Tokyo is the only city in Asia that will be hosting the Olympics twice, and the previous one was way back in the 1964 games.





#3

Skateboarding, Surfing, Sport Climbing and Karate are the four sports that are going to make their debut at Olympics in Tokyo 2020. This Olympics also involves a record of 339 events across 33 sports which never happened in Olympic history before.

#4

It will be the first time humanoid robots will be helping on the field with fetching hammers, javelins flung during field events, allowing the organisers to speed up the events and robots will help in interacting with spectators.





#5

Olympic medals were made up of recycled electronic devices. Japan is not the first county to make Olympic medals out of electronic devices, but it is the first-time citizens of a country donated their own electronic devices. As a result, 5000 medals were made out of 78,985 tons of recycled electronics, which consisted of laptops, cameras and around 6 million mobile phones belonging to citizens.





#6

The athlete's village where all the athletes will be put up has something different in store this time. Usually, wooden beds would be given to the athletes, but this time they are provided with cardboard bed. Cardboard beds are used since they can be recycled once the Olympics gets over.





#7

The new national stadium, which has a capacity of 60000, will be the venue for track & field events and Football final. Most of this structure is made up of wood rather than steel, linking the games with nature.





#8

Not all sporting venues are newly built for this Olympics; stadiums like "The Tokyo metropolitan gymnasium" and the "Yoyogi National Stadium", which was part of the 1964 Olympics, have been renovated to host events like table tennis, badminton, handball etc.

#9

Souvenirs always create a memory when we look back at them. So, souvenirs such as unique medallions will be available from vending machines, which will be kept all over the games.





#10

This Olympics will be the first time the host is using a face recognition system to give access to the venue for athletes and officials. It helps in increasing security and speeding up the process.