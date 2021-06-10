Two 12-year-olds and a 46-year-old to compete in Skateboarding at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Skateboarding is one of the five sports which will make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The sport will be held in four different categories at the Olympics – Men's Park, Men's Street, Women's Park and Women's Street.



A total of 80 skateboarders – 20 in each category, are expected to be in contention for podium finishes in Tokyo. Each country can enter up to a total of six skateboarders to Tokyo, with not more than three in each gender.

Amongst the many who have made the cut for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the sport includes two 12-year-olds – Great Britain's Sky Brown and Kokona Hiraki of Japan, and a 46-year-old from Denmark, Rune Glifberg.

While Sky Brown is a World Championships bronze medallist and is currently ranked number 3 in the world, while Kokona Hiraki is ranked number 6 in the world. Both of them stand a chance of becoming the youngest Olympic medallist since the 1936 Berlin Games if they are to earn a podium finish in Tokyo.

On the other hand, Denmark's Rune Glifberg is one of the rarest athletes to have competed in the X Games hosted by ESPN. Having started skateboarding when he was 11-years-old, Glifberg made his professional debut in the year 1990. Nicknamed as 'The Danish Destroyer', Glifberg has won a total of 12 medals, including two gold at the X Games.