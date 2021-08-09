The top 10 moments at the Tokyo Olympics

It has been one of the toughest Olympics held in a very long time for the organizers, athletes and fans. Despite the fears and constraints that came with the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics was successfully conducted and gave humanity the hope of bouncing back with its emotional and inspirational narratives. We had moments that left us stunned and ecstatic with joy. We also had moments that left us inspired, along with others that left us in tears. The Olympics lived up to its billing and was a much-needed break from the monotonous lives we have been living in for the past two years due to the pandemic and the sad state of affairs that it left the world in. Here are our top 10 moments from the Tokyo Olympics that left us mesmerized and inspired.



1) Mutaz Barshim and Italian Gianmarco Tamberi share the gold



The true essence of sportsmanship.



🇮🇹 Gianmarco Tamberi and 🇶🇦 Mutaz Barshim are approached about a high-jump tiebreaker jump-off… and agree to share the Olympic title. #Athletics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/HyyJU0MtT3 — Gavan Reilly is out of office (@gavreilly) August 1, 2021

The Qatari high jumper was tied with the Italian for the gold post the final round. Barshim approached the officials, asking if they could split the medal and was granted his wish. The moments that followed warmed our hearts and left most of us in tears as we saw two good friends celebrate their dreams coming true together. Sharing the moment showed us the solidarity that binds sports together.

2) Simone Biles drops out of the team gymnastics final



The greatest gymnast of all time had a chance to cement her legacy as the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All-Time) but surprised fans when she dropped out of the finals. Biles carved a new legacy as a trailblazing athlete who prioritized her mental health over the gold, helping future generations of athletes unapologetically be themselves. 3) Neeraj Chopra ends a 100-year drought

Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage.

This moment will live with me forever 🙏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BawhZTk9Kk - Neeraj Chopra (@ Neeraj_chopra1) August 8, 2021

A land of over a Billion erupted in joy and gratitude as Neeraj Chopra broke the 100-year drought and brought home India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics by winning the Javelin Throw. The Indian athlete has finally made the legendary Milkha Singh's dreams come true.

4) Momiji Nishiya wins inaugural women's skateboarding gold



The Japanese 13-year old created history by becoming the youngest Olympics individual champion after winning the inaugural women's skateboarding gold.

5) Allyson Felix retires as the most decorated runner in United States history



ALLYSON FELIX WINS BRONZE, GIVING HER MEDAL NO. 10 🥉



🐐 She ties Carl Lewis for the most medals won by an American track & field athlete! pic.twitter.com/S9fy3N58cR - SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 6, 2021

Allyson Felix cemented her legacy after winning a record 11th title. She only trails Finland's Paavo Nurmi to be the world's greatest runner of all time.

6) A significant step in the right direction for the LGBTQ athletes







LGBTQ movements took centre stage during the Olympics as athletes were finally given the freedom to express themselves, prodding most of them to come out in public with a powerful message of equality to the global audience. Athletes like Tom Daley, Quinn, Raven Saunders and Laurel Hubbard, broke through barriers, allowing more participation from LGBTQ athletes in the future and helping them forge their path.

7) Sifan Hassan makes one of the greatest comebacks of all time



✨Sifan Hassan 🇳🇱✨



An Ethiopian refugee who took up running while studying to be a nurse in the Netherlands is now a triple Olympic medalist -🥇 in 5000m & 10000m & 🥉 in 1500m.



She is only the 2nd woman to earn a medal in 3 individual track races at one Olympics. #KnowHerName pic.twitter.com/soBo7R95qK — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) August 7, 2021

Sifa Hassan made one of the greatest comebacks after coming back to win her 1500-mts heat. The Dutch runner took a fall in the final legs of the race but managed to get up and blaze past a couple of the best runners in the world to claim victory.

8) Ahmed Hafnaoui pulls off one of the biggest upsets



The 18-year-old Tunisian helped his country gain their fifth gold medal ever after stunning the swimming world with his shocking win at the 400-meter freestyle swimming event.

9) The United States women's basketball team wins a record seventh straight gold



Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird of Team United States celebrate their win over Japan in the Women's Basketball final and become the first basketball players to win five gold medals in Olympic history at the #2020Tokyo #OlympicGames at Saitama Super Arena 📸: Gregory Shamus pic.twitter.com/DMI77tlipg — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) August 8, 2021

Favourites Team USA wrapped up their Olympic campaign with a record seventh gold as expected behind mesmerizing performances from stars like Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. The legendary Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi get to go out on a high as this is most likely their last Olympics.

10) Quan Hongchan scores to perfect 10's in her Olympics debut



Sensational from #CHN 's Quan Hongchan!



The 14-year-old receives two perfect 10 scores as she wins gold in the women's 10m platform #Diving . @fina1908 pic.twitter.com/1Y0badJv60 — Olympics (@Olympics) August 5, 2021

The 14-year-old Chinese diver scripted history as the youngest ever diver to attain perfect scores on her way to an Olympics gold. Quan Hongchan proved to us yet again why age truly is not a bar for perfection.



