Tokyo Olympics torchbearers to wear jerseys made of recycled plastic bottles

The Tokyo Olympics while also being regarded as the most expensive sporting event ever, has done its fair bit to ensure that this will also be the most sustainable Olympics in the history of the modern-day event. The Torch relay has commenced already with 10,000 athletes doing their bit of carrying the flame across the country.

The Japanese Olympic association, together with Coca-Cola, have created a relatively new concept of promoting their jerseys with the use of recyclable components. Coca-Cola has taken efforts to collect used plastic bottles in order to help make these jerseys that will be used by torchbearers during the Relay.