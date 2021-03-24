Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics torchbearers to wear jerseys made of recycled plastic bottles
The Tokyo Olympics while also being regarded as the most expensive sporting event ever, has done its fair bit to ensure that this will also be the most sustainable Olympics in the history of the modern-day event. The Torch relay has commenced already with 10,000 athletes doing their bit of carrying the flame across the country.
The Japanese Olympic association, together with Coca-Cola, have created a relatively new concept of promoting their jerseys with the use of recyclable components. Coca-Cola has taken efforts to collect used plastic bottles in order to help make these jerseys that will be used by torchbearers during the Relay.
Design
The shirt has been designed to give maximum emphasis on the concept of the torch that was designed in Japan. It is a plain white shirt with the Olympic Torch symbol put in the middle of the jersey. Two red lines run diagonally parallel to the symbol and are based on the ichimatsu moyo chequered design. This design has major relevance to the culture of Japan as it has traditionally been used on sashes in Shintoism as part of various rituals.
The designer Daisuke Obana has been credited with the design and concept behind the jersey. He used to be a shop manager before turning into a designer and owner of his brand named N.Hollywood. Obana gained fame after 2002 when participated in the Tokyo Collection that propelled him to international fame and his niche lies in connecting moderns day fashion with values and traditions of the past. He has several collaborations worldwide to date.