Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis Day 1, July 24th - Sharath, Manika, Sutirtha gear up to open for India - Preview, Schedule, LIVE Streaming, where to watch

It is bound to be an exciting and nail-biting first day at the Tokyo Olympics with the table tennis event starting off with the medal hopes, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, in the mixed doubles event. Set to debut in Olympics, the mixed doubles event is the only category where India is expecting a medal from the star duo. The 2018 Asian Games Bronze medalist pair is set to face the third seeds, Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei, in the Round of 16. Both Sharath and Manika decided to skip the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, given their schedule to face the Taipei pair right in the morning. The table tennis stars were replaced by Ankita Raina at the Opening Ceremony.



The Women's Singles event is also set to start on 24th July, with Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee's first round matches. For her opening match, Manika is slated to go up against Tin-Tin Ho of Great Britain. Though an easier start, the 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist, Manika will have to be swift and agile to beat Tin-Tin, courtesy of their similar rubbers. On the other hand, Sutirtha is to face a tougher first round and will go against Swedish defender Linda Bergström. Sutirtha has to hold onto her game tight right from the beginning to overcome the world class defender.

Schedule and When to Watch?

All Table Tennis matches are set to be held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium with 24 nations participating in the quadrennial event.

The tables are set!



172 players from 24 Nations will grace the tables inside the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium from 24th of July - 6th of August, 2021.



Mixed Doubles Event - Round of 16

A Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra [14] vs Lin Yun-ju/Cheng I-Ching [3] not before 8:30 AM IST

Women's Individual Event - First Round

Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho not before 12:15 PM IST

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergström not before 1:00 PM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?



