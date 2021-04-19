Tokyo Olympics Player Profile – Shooter Sanjeev Rajput

Shooting is a sport India has excelled in at the Olympics. The country has won a total of four medals including a gold in the sport at the quadrennial event.



As the Indian shooters gear up to enter the Olympics as one of the most feared sides, we bring to you the profile of one of the 15 qualified shooters – Sanjeev Rajput.

The tally for India in shooting at the Olympics will surely increase when the strong 15 shooter contingent take to the range in Tokyo. In fact, Gracenote, a subsidiary of Neilsen Holdings, even predicted India to win eight medals in the sport at the Tokyo Olympics – this is twice the number of medals it has won in shooting in the history of Olympics.

Sanjeev Rajput was employed in the Indian Navy as an 18-year-old in 1999, before retiring in 2014 as a Junior Commissioned Officer.

Sanjeev Rajput hails from the Yamunanagar district in the northern Indian state of Haryana.

When did Sanjeev Rajput start shooting?



Sanjeev Rajput started taking shooting seriously only after he joined the Indian Navy.

What was Sanjeev Rajput's claim to fame?

Sanjeev Rajput shot to fame when he bagged three gold and a silver at the South Asian Games held at Islamabad in 2004.

In which shooting event does Sanjeev Rajut specialise in?

Sanjeev Rajput specialises in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions.

Has Sanjeev Rajput represented India at the Olympics before?

Yes, Sanjeev Rajput has competed at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics. He had won a quota for the 2016 Rio Games as well, but the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) swapped it for the shotgun squad.

What are Sanjeev Rajput's previous achievements at the international level?

Sanjeev Rajput has achieved quite a few podium finishes at the international level. The 40-year-old has enjoyed most of his success at the Commonwealth Championships where he has won four gold medals and two silvers. He also has two silvers and two bronze at the Asian Games, a gold, silver and bronze each at the Commonwealth Games to go with his triple silver and a gold at the ISSF Shooting World Cup.

Has Sanjeev Rajput been honoured with any government award?

Yes, Sanjeev Rajput was recognised with the Arjuna Award in 2010. Besides, he was also named the Services Best Sportsman of the Year for the 2009-10 season.