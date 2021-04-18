Tokyo Olympics Player Profile – Shooter Elavenil Valarivan

Shooting is one sport India has enjoyed success in at the Olympics. The country has won a total of four medals including a gold in the sport at the quadrennial event.



With a total of 15 quotas won by the Indian shooters at the Tokyo Olympics, the country is expected to a few more medals to the tally. In fact, Gracenote, a subsidiary of the Neilsen Holdings, even predicted India to win eight medals in the sport at the Tokyo Olympics – this is twice the number of medals it has won in shooting in the history of Olympics. As the Indian shooters gear up to enter the Olympics as one of the most feared sides, we bring to you the profile of one of the 15 qualified shooters – Elavenil Valarivan.

World No 1 & #Capapie shooter Elavenil Valarivan, who won Gold in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle, with Founder of Capapie Nilesh Rane during the ongoing ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/uhOeCRGnNb — Capapie Sports (@CapapieSports) March 23, 2021



Where does Elavenil Valarivan hail from? Elavenil Valarivan hails from the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, but is currently based in the state of Gujarat. How old is Elavenil Valarivan? Elavenil Valarivan is 21 years old. What is the family background of Elavenil Valarivan? Elavenil Valarivan comes from a strong academic background with both her parents being Phd scholars. What is Elavenil Valarivan's educational qualification? Elavenil Valarivan has an undergraduate degree in English language and literature.



How was Elavenil Valarivan introduced to shooting? Elavenil Valarivan was introduced to shooting by her brother when she was 14 years old. In which event of shooting does Elavenil Valarivan specialise in? Elavenil Valarivan specialises in Women's 10m Air Rifle event. When did Elavenil Valarivan start pursuing shooting seriously? Elavenil Valarivan started pursuing shooting seriously in the 2014 when she was noticed and drafted into the Gun for Glory Academy run by London Olympics bronze medallist, Gagan Narang. What was Elavenil Valarivan's claim to fame? Elavenil Valarivan shot to fame when she bagging three gold medals at two different ISSF Junior World Cups in the year 2018. She won yet another junior world cup gold medal in 2019 at Suhi. What is Elavenil Valarivan's World Ranking? Elavenil Valarivan is ranked World Number 1 in the Tokyo Olympics Rankings and is ranked number 12 in the World in 2021 year rankings.

Deepak kumar is the only concern here. Hopefully chandela will find her form prior to olympics and will do well there. Will be eagerly looking forwards to Elavenil-Divyansh & Manu Bhaker-Saurbah pairing. Expecting two medals from these two pairing. Not sure about individual. https://t.co/dATSWs3Qlv — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) April 4, 2021



How did Elavenil Valarivan qualify for the Tokyo Olympics? Elavenil Valarivan is the only shooter in the Indian Olympic contingent to get the Tokyo slot without winning a quota. She was selected in the team over the 25m pistol shooter Chinki Yadav owing to her consistent performances over the past few years. What are Elavenil Valarivan's previous achievements at the senior level? Elavenil Valarivan's previous achievements at the senior level include a silver medal at the 2018 ISSF World Championships at Changwon, gold medals at the ISSF World Cup at Rio de Janeiro and Putian in 2019. Besides, she also clinched a gold medal at the Asian Airgun Championships at Taoyuan.



