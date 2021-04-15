Tokyo Olympics Player Profile: Fouaad Mirza

Though horse games and activities in India can be traced back to as far as the Harappan civilisation, Equestrian is still not a very popular sport in the country.



Over the years, two jockeys have represented India in equestrian at the Olympics – Late Wing Commander IJ Lamba at the 1996 Atlanta Games and Imtiaz Anees at the Sydney Games in 2000. More than 20 years after its last appearance in the sport at the Olympics, India is returning to the equestrian at Tokyo. Here, we bring to you the profile of 29 year old jockey Fouaad Mirza who will represent India in equestrian at the Tokyo Olympics. Where does Fouaad Mirza belong to? Fouaad Mirza hails from the city of Bengaluru in the southern state of Karnataka. How was Fouaad Mirza introduced to equestrian?





Fouaad Mirza's entire childhood revolved around horses. His father, Hasneyn Mirza, is a well-known equestrian veterinarian. The senior Mirza himself is a sixth generation horseman. So, it was no surprise when Fouaad took up equestrian professionally.

In which equestrian category does Fouaad Mirza specialise in? Fouaad Mirza specialises in the Eventing category of equestrian. What was Fouaad Mirza's claim to fame?





Fouaad Mirza shot to fame when he ensured two podium finishes during the 2018 Asian Games at Jakarta – a silver medal each at Individual and Team Eventing. He became the first Indian since 1982 to win an Individual equestrian medal when he achieved it in 2018.

What are some other achievements of Fouaad Mirza? Besides his Asian Games triumph in 2018, Fouaad Mirza has also won the 2019 CCI3*-S event held in Poland and is also an Arjuna Awardee. Under whom does Fouaad Mirza train? Fouaad Mirza trains under the watchful eyes of Ms. Sandra Auffarth. How did Fouaad Mirza qualify for the Tokyo Olympics?





Fouaad Mirza is the first Indian jockey to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in more than two decades. He qualified for the games following his first place finish at the South East Asia, Oceania group.



