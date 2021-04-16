Tokyo Olympics Player Profile: Archer Tarundeep Rai

Archery is one of the priority sports identified by the Indian Sports Ministry – a sport where the authorities strongly believe the country could win an Olympic medal.



India has had representation in Archery at every edition of the Olympics since they first participated in the event at the 1988 Seoul Games. Though the country has come close to a podium finish, it has never materialised into a medal. But, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics promises to bring a fresh breath of air. India already has four archers who have booked their slot at the Tokyo Games while others are hoping to make it based on their performances at the upcoming Archery World Cup. Here, we bring to you the profile of one of the four Indian archers who have qualified for the Tokyo Games – veteran Tarundeep Rai. Where does Tarundeep Rai hail from?

Tarundeep Rai hails from the north-eastern Indian state of Sikkim.

How old is Tarundeep Rai?



Tarundeep Rai is 37 years old. When did Tarundeep Rai make his international debut?





Tarundeep Rai made his international debut as a 19 year old at the Asian Archery Championship held at Myanmar in the year 2003.

In which division of Archery does Tarundeep Rai specialise in? Tarundeep Rai specialises in the Recurve event. Has Tarundeep Rai played at the Olympics before?Tarundee

Tarundeep Rai at London 2012 Olympics (Source: World Archery)

Yes, Tarundeep Rai has previously represented India at the 2004 Athens and 2012 London Olympics.



What are some of the major feats achieved by Tarundeep Rai at the global level?



South Korea's Kim Woo-jin, right, celebrates his gold medal with silver medalist Tarundeep Rai, of India, after the men... Posted by Asian Games on Wednesday, 24 November 2010

Tarundeep Rai is a two time World Championship silver medallist – Men's Recurve team at the 2005 in Madrid and in 2019 Hertogenbosch. Besides, he also has two Asian Games medals – silver in Men's Individual Recurve at the 2010 Guangzhou and a team bronze in 2006 at Doha.

In which event will Tarudeep Rai compete at the Tokyo Olympics?

Tarundeep Rai would compete in the Men's Team Recurve and Men's Individual Recurve at the Tokyo Olympics. What are the government accolades received by Tarundeep Rai?

The President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam presenting the Arjuna Award -2005 to Tarundeep Rai

Tarundeep Rai was recognised with the Arjuna Award in 2005 and was later awarded with the Padma Shri – India's fourth highest civilian award in the year 2020.

