Tokyo Olympics organisers ban alcoholic beverages at the event

In another policy change that has taken place at the Olympics village, the decision to allow alcohol to be served at the Olympics has now been overturned. This comes after a massive public outcry over the idea of serving alcohol at sporting arenas and venues set to host various events.



It was reported that notable alcohol company and Olympic sponsor Asahi Breweries was the one that put pressure on the Olympic Organising committee to serve alcohol at the venues. However, there was also speculation regarding the behaviour of spectators that would likely change under the influence of alcohol or other substances. This could pose major threats to athletes and other spectators and ruin the experience of the entire event as well. This was officially communicated by Seiko Hashimoto, the President of the Organizing Committee.

The decision was also taken up several news agencies who took up the double standards of the government as being blatant and arbitrary. They referred to the strict rules on restaurants that had suffered due to lack of sales and compared it to allowing stadiums to serve alcohol with no restrictions. Residents have had to face restrictions on timings for public drinking at restaurants or pubs in the new lockdown measures.