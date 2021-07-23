Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Order of Parade of Nations explained

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony started with a grand welcome signifying the world's remarkable effort to continue the Games after devastation led because of the coronavirus.



The biggest highlight of the opening ceremony remained the Parade of Nations, which showcased all the participating nations and their representative athletes.



Athletes from the 205 countries participating in the Tokyo Games opening ceremony are marching their way into the Olympic stadium with their flags held high.



What is the order of the Parade of Nations marching in the opening ceremony?



The Olympic Parade of Nations has been a ritual since the first Olympic games in 1908. This year's Parade had minor changes to the traditional order.



Like every time, Greece were the first one to march in the Parade as they are recognised for their founding role in the Olympic Games.



For the first time ever, Greece was followed by the Refugee Olympic Team, which debuted during the 2016 Olympics in Rio.



The countries in between are arranged in alphabetical order. However, the order was arranged according to the language of the host country. India marched in the opening ceremony at the 25th position behind the Islamic Republic of Iran.