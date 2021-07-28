Tokyo Olympics: Men's Football: Summary Day 3- Germany and Argentina crash out

The heartbreak caused by losing a do-or-die match is much more than the relief of the victory. The last day of the men's football event at the Olympics was not less than a set of surprises that probably no one would have expected—especially Argentina, Australia, and Germany football fans.



Here is a summary of what happened in every group:

Group D

A brace from Richardlison gave Brazil a comfortable 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabia. Brazil took the lead through a goal from Matheus Cunha, but Saudi Arabia equalized through Al Amri. Two goals in the final quarter from Richardlison sealed the deal for Brazil.

The other match of the group between Germany and the Ivory Coast was the decider. Ivory Coast only needed a point to qualify, while Germany had to beat them to get a place in the quarter-finals. The match ended 1-1, and Ivory Coast, a favorable result for the African team.

Group C

Egypt caused a major upset for two teams by beating Australia in the last match of the group stage. The victory for Egypt meant that Australia were out, and Argentina had to win against Spain. The match between Spain and Argentina ended 1-1, which meant that Argentina lost out to Egypt on goal difference.

Two targets shot by one arrow, the perfect aim by Egypt to take themselves through the quarter-finals and finish runners up in the group behind Spain.





Group B

The most evenly matches group, the group with the evenest contention, and the group with the most surprises. Group B surprised everyone at the mega event in Tokyo.

South Korea thumped ten-man Hondura 6-0 to finish the group as table toppers, while the draw between New Zealand and Romania helped New Zeland edge the Romanians and cement a place in the quarter-finals on goal difference.





Group A

The World Champions were knocked out by hosts Japan, as they beat the French team 4-0 in the last group match to finish as the table toppers of the group.

Mexico beat South Africa to 3-0 in an extremely violent game that saw two red cards to seal their berth in the quarter-finals.







What are the fixtures of the Quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics? When do they kick-off?

Spain vs. Ivory Coast, at 1:30 pm

New Zealand vs. Japan, at 2:30 pm

Brazil vs. Egypt, at 3:30 pm

South Korea vs. Mexico at 4:30 pm

The matches are scheduled to happen on Saturday 31st July.





Where to watch the Men's Football Event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC