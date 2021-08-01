Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 9 LIVE, Aug 01 — Men's hockey team, Satish Kumar, PV Sindhu in action —Updates, results, blog, scores
Follow our LIVE updates on Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results and medal information from DAY 9.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.
On Day 9 of our Tokyo Olympics campaign, we will see the Men's Hockey team taking on Great Britain in the quarterfinals.
Eyes will be on PV Sindhu who will be up against He Bingjiao and will be competing for the bronze medal. Boxer Satish Kumar would fight his quarterfinal bout and a win will ensure him of a medal.
Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 9:
Live Updates
- 1 Aug 2021 4:38 AM GMT
Golf - Men's Round 4
Birdie for Anirban Lahiri on the 14th hole, he rises up in the rankings.
- 1 Aug 2021 4:28 AM GMT
Satish Kumar gets knocked out in quarterfinals
Indian boxer Satish Kumar was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics after he lost to World no.1 Bakhodir Jalolov.
Read match report here
- 1 Aug 2021 4:27 AM GMT
Boxing - Men's Super-Heavy
Satish is knocked out
Regardless of the result, Satish has done what he could and what better than to earn the respect of your opponent. Jalolov too stands by and congratulates Satish before he exits the ring.
- 1 Aug 2021 4:21 AM GMT
Boxing - Men's Super-Heavy
Satish loses round 2 as well
- 1 Aug 2021 4:17 AM GMT
Boxing - Men's Super-Heavy
End of round 1
Little scrappy towards the end as Satish was called out for hitting on the back of the head. Round 1 goes to his opponent.
- 1 Aug 2021 4:10 AM GMT
Boxing - Men's Super-Heavy
Satish is in the blue corner
- 1 Aug 2021 3:56 AM GMT
Coming up next
Next we have men's heavyweight boxing event
Where India's Satish Kumar will be taking on Bakhodir Jalolov in quarter finals
- 1 Aug 2021 3:53 AM GMT
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza is currently 16th in the Equestrian eventing with 39.20 points.
- 1 Aug 2021 3:51 AM GMT
Gooood Morning!
Welcome to our coverage from day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics