INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics: Day 9 LIVE, Aug 01 — Men's hockey team, Satish Kumar, PV Sindhu in action —Updates, results, blog, scores

Follow our LIVE updates on Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results and medal information from DAY 9.

Indian men hockey team (Source: PTI)
Indian men's hockey team (Source: PTI)

By

Ankur Singh

Updated: 2021-08-01T10:08:49+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.

On Day 9 of our Tokyo Olympics campaign, we will see the Men's Hockey team taking on Great Britain in the quarterfinals.

Eyes will be on PV Sindhu who will be up against He Bingjiao and will be competing for the bronze medal. Boxer Satish Kumar would fight his quarterfinal bout and a win will ensure him of a medal.

Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 9:

Live Updates

Tokyo Olympics Hockey Boxing PV Sindhu Badminton 
