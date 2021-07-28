Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 5 LIVE, July 28 — Women's Hockey team in action —Updates, results, blog, scores
Follow our LIVE updates on Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results and medal information from DAY 5.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics.
On Day 5 of our Tokyo Olympics campaign, we will see some exciting events and players competing in different events including Hockey and Badminton.
Eyes will be on PV Sindhu as she will be competing in the Badminton Women's Singles category.
Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 5:
- 28 July 2021 2:20 AM GMT
Archery: Elimination Round
Oleksii wins Set 2!
Oleksii scores 28 and Tarundeep recovers but only scores 27
- 28 July 2021 2:20 AM GMT
- 28 July 2021 2:18 AM GMT
Women's Hockey
END OF Q3
SALIMA TETE'S YELLOW PROVES COSTLY AS GB WIN A PC AND SCORE!!!!!!
INDIA 1 - GB 3
- 28 July 2021 2:17 AM GMT
Archery: Elimination Round
Set 1- Tied
Both archers score 25 points each to end the first set with several 8's and 9's coming in
- 28 July 2021 2:02 AM GMT
Archery: Elimination Round
Tarundeep Rai to go against Oleksii Hunbin
- 28 July 2021 1:59 AM GMT
Badminton: Women's singles
PV Sindhu to be soon in action
- 28 July 2021 1:44 AM GMT
Women's Hockey
HALF TIME
INDIA 1 - GB 2
IT COULD WELL HAVE BEEN LEVEL IF NOT FOR MADDIE HINCH'S BRILLIANCE IN GOAL. THE INDIANS ALSO MADE A MESS OF A PC AFTER CONVERTING A SUPERBLY EXECUTED VARIATION
- 28 July 2021 1:32 AM GMT
Women's Hockey
SHARMILA SCORES OFF AN INDIRECT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
GURJIT AND SHARMILA COMBINE TO RESTORE PARITY FOR INDIA
INDIA 1 - GB 2
- 28 July 2021 1:29 AM GMT
Women's Hockey
HANNAH MARTIN SCORES A SECOND!!!
18' HAVOC IN THE INDIAN CIRCLE AS HANNAH MARTIN'S TOMAHAWK BEATS SAVITA
INDIA 0 - GB 2
- 28 July 2021 1:25 AM GMT
Women's Hockey
END OF Q1
INDIA 0 - GB 1