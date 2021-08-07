Tokyo Olympics: Day 15 LIVE, Aug 07 — Aditi Ashok, Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia aim for medal —Updates, results, blog, scores

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics.

On Day 15 of our Tokyo Olympics campaign, we will see Bajrang Punia playing the Bronze Medal Match of men's 65kg freestyle wrestling

Eyes will be on Aditi Ashok and Neeraj Chopra as they will aim for a podium finish tomorrow.

Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 15: