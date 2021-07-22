Tokyo Olympics Day 1, 23rd July | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch



Tokyo Olympics begin today. On Day 1 of the Games, four Indian archers will be trying their luck in the qualification stages of the men's and women's archery event. While Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Jadhav will headline the men's section, world no.1 Deepika Kumari will head the women's line up.

Schedule for day 1

All timings are in IST

Archery – Women's individual ranking round – 5:30 - 7:30 AM

Archery – Men's individual ranking round – 9:30 - 11:30 AM

Where to Watch/LIVE Streaming

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports channels in India. You can also stream it on the SonyLIV website app and on NewsonAir mobile app. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC