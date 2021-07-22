Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics Day 1, 23rd July | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Today four Indian players will take part in Archey
Tokyo Olympics begin today. On Day 1 of the Games, four Indian archers will be trying their luck in the qualification stages of the men's and women's archery event. While Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Jadhav will headline the men's section, world no.1 Deepika Kumari will head the women's line up.
Schedule for day 1
All timings are in IST
Archery – Women's individual ranking round – 5:30 - 7:30 AM
Archery – Men's individual ranking round – 9:30 - 11:30 AM
Where to Watch/LIVE Streaming
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports channels in India. You can also stream it on the SonyLIV website app and on NewsonAir mobile app. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC