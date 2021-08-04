Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 13, August 5 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics
After an outstanding Day 12, India will be hoping to add more medals to its tally on Day 13. Vinesh Phogat is getting ready to start her Tokyo Olympics campaign. The complete schedule is available below.
Schedule for Day 13
All timings are in IST
Golf
4:00 AM
Women's Individual Play Stroke Play Round 2 - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
Athletics
1:30 PM
Men's 20km Race Walk Final - KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohila
Hockey
7:00 AM
Men's Bronze Medal Match - Germany vs India
Wrestling
8:00 AM
Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final - Vinesh Phogat
7:30 AM onwards
Women's Freestyle 57kg Repechage - Anshu Malik
4:00 PM onwards
Men's Freestyle 57kg Final - Ravi Kumar Dahiya
4:00 PM onwards
Men's Freestyle 86kg Bronze Medal Match - Deepak Punia
When and Where to watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC