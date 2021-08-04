After an outstanding Day 12, India will be hoping to add more medals to its tally on Day 13. Vinesh Phogat is getting ready to start her Tokyo Olympics campaign. The complete schedule is available below.

Schedule for Day 13

All timings are in IST





Golf

4:00 AM

Women's Individual Play Stroke Play Round 2 - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar





Athletics

1:30 PM

Men's 20km Race Walk Final - KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohila





Hockey

7:00 AM

Men's Bronze Medal Match - Germany vs India





Wrestling

8:00 AM

Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final - Vinesh Phogat





7:30 AM onwards

Women's Freestyle 57kg Repechage - Anshu Malik





4:00 PM onwards

Men's Freestyle 57kg Final - Ravi Kumar Dahiya





4:00 PM onwards

Men's Freestyle 86kg Bronze Medal Match - Deepak Punia









When and Where to watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC