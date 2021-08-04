Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 2
india
Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics: Day 13, August 5 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch

Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Logo
X

Tokyo 2020 (Source: Olympics)

By

Keyur Jain

Published: 4 Aug 2021 1:20 PM GMT

After an outstanding Day 12, India will be hoping to add more medals to its tally on Day 13. Vinesh Phogat is getting ready to start her Tokyo Olympics campaign. The complete schedule is available below.

Schedule for Day 13

All timings are in IST


Golf

4:00 AM

Women's Individual Play Stroke Play Round 2 - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar


Athletics

1:30 PM

Men's 20km Race Walk Final - KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohila


Hockey

7:00 AM

Men's Bronze Medal Match - Germany vs India


Wrestling

8:00 AM

Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final - Vinesh Phogat


7:30 AM onwards

Women's Freestyle 57kg Repechage - Anshu Malik


4:00 PM onwards

Men's Freestyle 57kg Final - Ravi Kumar Dahiya


4:00 PM onwards

Men's Freestyle 86kg Bronze Medal Match - Deepak Punia



When and Where to watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC

Tokyo Olympics Golf Athletics Hockey Wrestling 
