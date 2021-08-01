Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 10, August 2 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics
Kamalpreet Kaur will aim for a medal on Day 10. Check out the full schedule below.
Schedule for Day 10
All timings are in IST
Shooting
8:00 AM
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification - Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar/ Sanjeev Rajput
Athletics
7:24 AM
Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 4 - Dutee Chand
16:30 PM
Women's Discus Throw Final - Kamalpreet Kaur
Hockey
8:30 AM
Women's Quarter-final - Australia vs India
Equestrian
1:30 PM
Equestrian - Jumping - Team Final and Individual Qualifier - Fouaad Mirza
When and Where to watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC