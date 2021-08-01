Kamalpreet Kaur will aim for a medal on Day 10. Check out the full schedule below.





Schedule for Day 10

All timings are in IST





Shooting

8:00 AM

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification - Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar/ Sanjeev Rajput





Athletics

7:24 AM

Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 4 - Dutee Chand





16:30 PM

Women's Discus Throw Final - Kamalpreet Kaur





Hockey

8:30 AM

Women's Quarter-final - Australia vs India





Equestrian

1:30 PM

Equestrian - Jumping - Team Final and Individual Qualifier - Fouaad Mirza



When and Where to watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC