More action is coming up on day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.





Schedule for Day 8

Timings are in IST







Archery

7:18 AM

Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Atanu Das





Shooting

8:30 AM

50m Rifle Women's Qualifications - Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil





Sailing

8:35 AM

Men's Skiff 49-er - Race 10 - Ganapathy Kelapanda / Varun Thakkar

Race 11 and 12 will be followed







Athletics

6:00 AM

Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A - Seema Punia





7:25 AM

Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B - Kamalpreet Kaur





3:40 PM

Men's Long Jump Qualification- Group B - Sreeshankar





Hockey

8:45 AM

Women's Pool A - India vs South Africa





Boxing

7:30 AM

Men's Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 - Amit Panghal





3:36 PM

Women's Middleweight (69-75kg) Quarterfinals 4 - Pooja Rani





Badminton

3:20 PM

Women's Singles Semifinals - PV Sindhu





When and Where to Watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:





Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC