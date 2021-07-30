Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 8, July 31 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics
More action is coming up on day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Schedule for Day 8
Timings are in IST
Archery
7:18 AM
Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Atanu Das
Shooting
8:30 AM
50m Rifle Women's Qualifications - Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil
Sailing
8:35 AM
Men's Skiff 49-er - Race 10 - Ganapathy Kelapanda / Varun Thakkar
Race 11 and 12 will be followed
Athletics
6:00 AM
Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A - Seema Punia
7:25 AM
Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B - Kamalpreet Kaur
3:40 PM
Men's Long Jump Qualification- Group B - Sreeshankar
Hockey
8:45 AM
Women's Pool A - India vs South Africa
Boxing
7:30 AM
Men's Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 - Amit Panghal
3:36 PM
Women's Middleweight (69-75kg) Quarterfinals 4 - Pooja Rani
Badminton
3:20 PM
Women's Singles Semifinals - PV Sindhu
When and Where to Watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC