We will proceed after day 3 and see our Indian athletes in the following rounds on day 4. On Tuesday, we will see the young duo of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary competing in the mixed team event in Shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schedule for Day 4

All timings are in IST

Shooting

5:30 AM

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualifications Stage 1 - Saurabh Chaudhary / Manu Bhaker Abhishek Verma / Yashaswini Deswal





9:45 AM

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team - Divyansh Singh Panwar / Elavenil Valarivan Deepak Kumar / Anjum Moudgil





Sailing

8:35 AM

Women's One Person Dinghy - Race 05 - Nethra Kumanan

Race 06 will be followed afterwards





8:45 AM

Men's One Person Dinghy - Race 04 - Vishnu Saravanan

Race 05 and 06 will be followed afterwards





11:20 AM

Men's Skiff - 49er Race 01 - Ganapathy Kelapanda / Varun Thakkar

Race 02 and 03 will be followed afterwards





Hockey

6:30 AM

Men's Pool A - India vs Spain





Badminton

8:30 AM

Men's Doubles Play Stage Group A - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty





Table Tennis

8:30 AM

Men's Singles Round 3 - Achanta Sharath Kamal





Boxing

10:57 AM

Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 - Lovlina Borgohain





When and where to watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC