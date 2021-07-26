Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 4, July 27 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Day 4 will feature some exciting matches following the third day
We will proceed after day 3 and see our Indian athletes in the following rounds on day 4. On Tuesday, we will see the young duo of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary competing in the mixed team event in Shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.
Schedule for Day 4
All timings are in IST
Shooting
5:30 AM
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualifications Stage 1 - Saurabh Chaudhary / Manu Bhaker Abhishek Verma / Yashaswini Deswal
9:45 AM
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team - Divyansh Singh Panwar / Elavenil Valarivan Deepak Kumar / Anjum Moudgil
Sailing
8:35 AM
Women's One Person Dinghy - Race 05 - Nethra Kumanan
Race 06 will be followed afterwards
8:45 AM
Men's One Person Dinghy - Race 04 - Vishnu Saravanan
Race 05 and 06 will be followed afterwards
11:20 AM
Men's Skiff - 49er Race 01 - Ganapathy Kelapanda / Varun Thakkar
Race 02 and 03 will be followed afterwards
Hockey
6:30 AM
Men's Pool A - India vs Spain
Badminton
8:30 AM
Men's Doubles Play Stage Group A - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty
Table Tennis
8:30 AM
Men's Singles Round 3 - Achanta Sharath Kamal
Boxing
10:57 AM
Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 - Lovlina Borgohain
When and where to watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC