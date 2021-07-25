Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 3, July 26 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
More action is on the way as our Olympic campaign moves forward
After day 2, we will proceed and see our Indian athletes in the next rounds on day 3. Tokyo Olympics Day 3 will be exciting, as we will witness debutant Bhavani Devi, India's first-ever representation in the Fencing event at the Olympics.
Schedule for Day 3
All Timings are in IST
Fencing
5:30 AM
Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 - Bhavani Devi
Archery
6:00 AM
Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Atanu Das/ Tarundeep Rai/ Pravin Jadhav
Shooting
6:30 AM
Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 2 - Mairaj Ahmad Khan / Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
12:20 PM
Skeet Men's Final
Sailing
08:35 AM
Laser Men - Vishnu Sarvanan
11:05 AM
Laser Women - Nethra Kumanan
Table Tennis
6:30 AM
Men's Single round 2 - Sharath Kamal Achanta
8:30 AM
Women's Single round 2 - Sutirtha Mukherjee
12:00 PM (Noon)
Women's Singles round 3 - Manika Batra
Badminton
9:10 AM
Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty
Boxing
03:06 PM
Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - Ashish Kumar
Swimming
03:50 PM
Men's 200m Butterfly - Heats - Sajan Prakash
Hockey
05:45 PM
Women's Pool A group stage - India vs Germany
Tennis
10:30 AM approx (3rd match from 7:30 AM)
Men's Singles second round - Sumit Nagal
When and Where to Watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC