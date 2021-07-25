After day 2, we will proceed and see our Indian athletes in the next rounds on day 3. Tokyo Olympics Day 3 will be exciting, as we will witness debutant Bhavani Devi, India's first-ever representation in the Fencing event at the Olympics.

Schedule for Day 3

All Timings are in IST





Fencing

5:30 AM

Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 - Bhavani Devi





Archery

6:00 AM

Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Atanu Das/ Tarundeep Rai/ Pravin Jadhav





Shooting

6:30 AM

Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 2 - Mairaj Ahmad Khan / Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

12:20 PM

Skeet Men's Final





Sailing

08:35 AM

Laser Men - Vishnu Sarvanan

11:05 AM



Laser Women - Nethra Kumanan





Table Tennis

6:30 AM

Men's Single round 2 - Sharath Kamal Achanta

8:30 AM



Women's Single round 2 - Sutirtha Mukherjee

12:00 PM (Noon)



Women's Singles round 3 - Manika Batra





Badminton

9:10 AM

Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty





Boxing

03:06 PM

Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - Ashish Kumar





Swimming

03:50 PM

Men's 200m Butterfly - Heats - Sajan Prakash





Hockey

05:45 PM

Women's Pool A group stage - India vs Germany





Tennis

10:30 AM approx (3rd match from 7:30 AM)

Men's Singles second round - Sumit Nagal





When and Where to Watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC











