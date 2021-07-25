Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Tokyo Olympics: Day 3, July 26 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch

More action is on the way as our Olympic campaign moves forward

Tokyo Olympics (Source: Olympics)

Published: 25 July 2021 3:20 PM GMT

After day 2, we will proceed and see our Indian athletes in the next rounds on day 3. Tokyo Olympics Day 3 will be exciting, as we will witness debutant Bhavani Devi, India's first-ever representation in the Fencing event at the Olympics.

Schedule for Day 3

All Timings are in IST


Fencing

5:30 AM

Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 - Bhavani Devi


Archery

6:00 AM

Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Atanu Das/ Tarundeep Rai/ Pravin Jadhav


Shooting

6:30 AM

Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 2 - Mairaj Ahmad Khan / Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

12:20 PM

Skeet Men's Final


Sailing

08:35 AM

Laser Men - Vishnu Sarvanan

11:05 AM

Laser Women - Nethra Kumanan


Table Tennis

6:30 AM

Men's Single round 2 - Sharath Kamal Achanta

8:30 AM

Women's Single round 2 - Sutirtha Mukherjee

12:00 PM (Noon)

Women's Singles round 3 - Manika Batra


Badminton

9:10 AM

Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty


Boxing

03:06 PM

Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - Ashish Kumar


Swimming

03:50 PM

Men's 200m Butterfly - Heats - Sajan Prakash


Hockey

05:45 PM

Women's Pool A group stage - India vs Germany


Tennis

10:30 AM approx (3rd match from 7:30 AM)

Men's Singles second round - Sumit Nagal


When and Where to Watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC




