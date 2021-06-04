Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian wrestler fails dope test

According to a report in The Indian Express, an Indian wrestler who has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has tested positive for a banned substance. The United World Wrestling (UWW) has provisionally suspended the unnamed wrestler with immediate effect, read the report.



The name of the wrestler has not been revealed as a second sample test to ascertain the same is pending. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has maintained that they are unaware of any such incident while National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) refrained from commenting on the issue.

The report in The Indian Express has surely brought back the unpleasant memories of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games for Indian fans when Narsingh Yadav was banned after testing positive for a banned substance ahead of the Olympics. Yadav had then accused two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar of spiking his food. Though the NADA had let him free, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned him for four years, making him ineligible for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

A total of eight grapplers from the country had qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which is expected to be held from 23rd July 2021 to 8th August 2021. The Indian wrestling contingent led by Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat were touted as the ones to who could bring home medals from Tokyo for the country.