Tokyo Olympics to have the most LGBTQ+ athletes in the history of the Games

The Tokyo Olympics is set to be held between July 23 and August 8 and it would be a historical moment for the LGBTQ+ community. Over 130 athletes from the LGBTQ+ community who have come out will be participating at the Tokyo Olympics, making it the most inclusive Games in history.



A report by Outsports suggests, at least 131 publicly out gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and nonbinary athletes are headed to Tokyo for the Summer Olympic Games.

The massive increase in the number of out athletes reflects the growing acceptance of LGBTQ people in sports and society. The report counted 23 publicly out Olympians in 2012 and 56 in 2016 at the Summer Games.

In Tokyo, Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the modern Olympics. The 43-year-old weightlifter will compete for New Zealand in the women's over-87-kg category.

The list compiled by Outsports includes athletes from at least 25 countries who will compete in 26 different sports. The USA will have the most LGBTQ+ athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, the number of which is more than 30. It will be followed by Britain (15), Netherlands (12), Canada (11), New Zealand (9), Australia (9) and Brazil (7).

The report, however., only carried out the list of those athletes who have come out. The list might also include athletes who are openly living their life as an out person on social media, particularly if they have made clear they are in a same-sex relationship. Most of the names of the LGBTQ+ athletes will have their representation in football.

The only Indian name to be featured on the list is Dutee Chand.

However, none of the LGBTQ Olympians participating this year will represent the host country Japan. Same-sex marriage has not been legalised in Japan and there is limited legal recognition for same-sex couples and few protections against discrimination in the workplace or in public.













