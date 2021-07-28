While all the eyes are on the different kinds of battles that are taking place on the ground and water at the Tokyo Olympics, the games are also a place to celebrate romance. There have been times previously that athletes have met each other for the first time at the Olympics and subsequently went on to become a happy couple. The Tokyo Olympics will also see some of them competing together or in a few cases against each other as well

Here are 10 couple athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

1. Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

The iconic duo of Megan Rapione and Sue Bird are representing the United States in women's football and women's basketball respectively

2. Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das

Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das are a part of the Indian Archery team at the Tokyo Olympics.



3. Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny

Laura and Jason are a part of the Great Britain cycling team and have a child together.



4. Edward Gal and Hans Peter Minderhoud

After being together for a decade this will be their second Olympics competing together for the Netherlands men's equestrian team, in dressage.



5. Anissa Urtez and Amanda Chidester

Urtez of Mexico and Chidester of the USA will be competing against each other in women's softball.



6. Lee Kiefer and Gerek Meinhardt

The couple from the United States is a part of the country's fencing team.



7. Megan Jones and Celia Quansah

Both the women will be competing together for Great Britain's rugby team at Tokyo Olympics



8. Charlotte Caslick and Lewis Holland





Caslick was named 2016 World Rugby Player of the Year and Holland was placed eighth that same year.



9. Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall





The only couple in this list among which one of them is a Paralympian. Tara Davis is a part of the women's track and field while Hunter Woodhall will be with the men's track and field in Paralympics, both representing the United States.

10. Jonelle Price and Tim Price





Time and Jonelle, of New Zealand, will be up against each other in the eventing stage of Equestrian. Jonelle won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics with her team.





