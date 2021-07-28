Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics - Ten prominent athlete couples at the Olympics

The term power couple would be an understatement for these athletes

Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das
X

Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das (Source: The Quint)

By

Manish Sharma

Updated: 2021-07-28T16:51:19+05:30

While all the eyes are on the different kinds of battles that are taking place on the ground and water at the Tokyo Olympics, the games are also a place to celebrate romance. There have been times previously that athletes have met each other for the first time at the Olympics and subsequently went on to become a happy couple. The Tokyo Olympics will also see some of them competing together or in a few cases against each other as well

Here are 10 couple athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

1. Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

The couple actually met at the Rio Olympics (Source: Nike.com)

The iconic duo of Megan Rapione and Sue Bird are representing the United States in women's football and women's basketball respectively

2. Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das

The couple missed out on competing together in the mixed team event (Source: The Quint)

Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das are a part of the Indian Archery team at the Tokyo Olympics.

3. Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny

The two cyclists have together won a combined ten gold medals (Source: The Guardian)

Laura and Jason are a part of the Great Britain cycling team and have a child together.

4. Edward Gal and Hans Peter Minderhoud

Minderhoud (left) won a silver medal in 2008, and Gal (right) won bronze in 2012 (Source: Twitter)

After being together for a decade this will be their second Olympics competing together for the Netherlands men's equestrian team, in dressage.

5. Anissa Urtez and Amanda Chidester

Anissa Urtez and Amanda Chidester (Source: Athletes Unlimited)

Urtez of Mexico and Chidester of the USA will be competing against each other in women's softball.

6. Lee Kiefer and Gerek Meinhardt

Meinhardt is ranked No. 2 in mens fencing while Kiefer is currently ranked No. 5 in the world in womens fencing (Source: The Netline)

The couple from the United States is a part of the country's fencing team.

7. Megan Jones and Celia Quansah

Megan Jones and Celia Quansah (Source: Rugby Journal)

Both the women will be competing together for Great Britain's rugby team at Tokyo Olympics

8. Charlotte Caslick and Lewis Holland


Lewis Holland and Charlotte Caslick are considered as King and Queen of Australian rugby (Source: Fox Sports)

Caslick was named 2016 World Rugby Player of the Year and Holland was placed eighth that same year.

9. Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall


Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall (Source: Elle.com)

The only couple in this list among which one of them is a Paralympian. Tara Davis is a part of the women's track and field while Hunter Woodhall will be with the men's track and field in Paralympics, both representing the United States.

10. Jonelle Price and Tim Price


Tokyo Olympics will be the second Olympics together for the married couple (Source: CNN)

Time and Jonelle, of New Zealand, will be up against each other in the eventing stage of Equestrian. Jonelle won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics with her team.


Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X