Tokyo-bound athletes from Haryana asked to sign undertaking against 'Sexual Harassment', 'Criminal Act'

According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), athletes from the state of Haryana who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics have been asked to sign a strange undertaking by the state government.



The sports department of Haryana has asked its Olympics-bound athletes to provide an undertaking, signed and stamped by the judicial first-class magistrate, declaring that 'if they are found guilty of a criminal act or involved in any form of sexual harassment, the amount of INR.5 lakh sanctioned to them for their Olympic preparations will immediately be transferred back to the government in full.'

The sports department has further instructed the athletes that they would have to return the entire amount if they are found to have violated the anti-doping rules as well.

This step from the authorities has left athletes in anger and disgust.

Expressing his displeasure, Tokyo-bound race-walker Rahul Rohilla said, "Such words should be removed. It does not make any sense," to TOI.

On the other hand an unnamed female wrestler is reported to have said how she is ashamed of sharing the said affidavit with her father.

"We come from a socially-conservative background. I was ashamed to even share this affidavit with my father. They should not have incorporated this cause," the wrestler was quoted by TOI.

A total of 19 athletes from Haryana have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics so far. The list includes star names like Amit Panghal, Abhishek Verma, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Manu Bhaker and others.

The Haryana government had announced financial assistance worth INR.15 lakh to every athlete from the state who qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics during the month of August last year. The amount was to be given in two installments – INR.5 lakh before the Games and the remaining 15 lakh following the conclusion of the Games.

TOI also reported that so far only pugilist Amit Panghal has been granted the amount of INR.5 lakh, while the rest of the athletes are still waiting for their money to be sanctioned.



