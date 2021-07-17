Tokyo time is +3.5 hours ahead of IST — What does it mean for Olympics viewers in India?

This is the last weekend before the greatest sporting show on the planet, the Olympics kick-off in Tokyo. The quadrennial event is scheduled between July 23 and August 8, and we cannot contain the excitement of rooting for India at the Games.



Here's how you can be a part of the Tokyo Olympics fervour and support for team India when a contingent of 125+ athletes take centre stage.



Wake up



The Olympics, which is being hosted in the Japanese capital city of Tokyo, will be conducted according to the Japanese time. The time zone in Japan is +3 hrs 30 minutes adjusted to the Indian Standard Time. Most of the matches in Japan will start at around 9 AM in the morning. That means in India; it would kickstart as early as 5.30 AM. You have to wake up that early so you do not miss out on all the action.

Watch

Once you adjust your body clock to Japan and make sure you don't forget to tune your TV, laptop, or mobile screens to the Sony Sports Television network, where all the action will get unfolded. Have a sip from your teacups and be a part of the revelry.

Support India

As mentioned earlier, more than 125 athletes from India are going to the Tokyo Olympics to take part in 18 events. Many experts have predicted India would have a rich harvest of medals at the Games this year. Hopes will be pitted on many athletes like shooter Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhury, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, among others to win the medals. So make sure you root for all Indian athletes going to Tokyo.







The time has come to cheer for India as Meri Apni Country will make us proud at the Olympics!









