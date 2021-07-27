Talking Points from India's performance in the first 4 days of Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have so far been a bit disappointing for India. Though Mirabai Chanu clinched the country's first medal in the quadrennial event on the very first day, the going has been challenging since then.



The shooters have spectacularly failed to perform up to the expectations, while there has been nothing great from the badminton and archery contingent as well.

Here, we look at some of the better talking points for India from the first four days of the Tokyo Olympics.

Rowers shine in Tokyo

The Indian rowing pair of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh has already exceeded the expectations and are yet to complete their event. Competing in the men's lightweight doubles sculls, Arjun and Arvind have already registered the best-ever performance by Indian rowers in the Olympics by qualifying for the Semifinal of the event.

Sailors leave a mark

The Indian sailors, Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Sarvanan have so far done a brilliant job in their respective events. Both of them have put up a consistent show in Tokyo, with Vishnu Sarvanan taking the 22nd position after six races in Men's Laser Standard and Nethra Kumanan in the 33rd spot in Women's Laser Radial after the same amount of races.

Bhavani Devi's historic debut

Bhavani Devi has been the star of this Indian Olympic contingent. The 27-year-old became the first-ever Indian fencer to compete at the Olympics. She even went on to win her first match at the Tokyo Olympics before succumbing to the World Number 3 to crash out of the tournament.

Table Tennis contingent punches above their weight



There were not many hopes from the Indian Table Tennis contingent going into the Tokyo Olympics. Only the mixed doubles pair of Sharath Kamal Achanta and Manika Batra were expected to do well, with none of the Indian stars having any chance in singles. But it turned out to be the exact opposite, with the Indians being knocked out in the very first round of the mixed doubles and Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Suthirtha Mukherjee registering memorable victories in singles.

Mirabai Chanu redeems herself

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was touted as one of India's biggest medal hope going into the Olympics, and she is the only star athlete who has delivered so far. The Manipuri was projected to clinch the silver medal in the Women's 49kg weight division in Tokyo, and she did so with relative ease lifting a total of 202kg and buried the ghosts of the 2016 Rio Olympics.