Tokyo Olympics: Women's Football: Summary of Day 2 - A Blockbuster Day

If you think day one was fantastic, then day two of women's football at the Olympics just made everything better by a few levels. More goals, more thrill, more Olympics, like special feeling, and much more can be associated with what happened in Tokyo today. Day two delivered like a beautiful sequel to the first season of a nail-biting show.





The match between the Netherlands and Brazil did not disappoint at all. It was a thriller, a six-goal thriller, a game you should not have missed at all. But, the match that took all the spotlight was the one between Zambia and China PR. Two hattricks, eight goals, two amazing teams, and one hell of a football match. Let us look forward to what happened on day two, and which are the games you should probably considering rewatching.

In Group E:

The hosts' Japan lost out to Great Britain in a closely fought contest. A solitary goal from Ellen White was enough to give team GB all three points. Japan are almost on the verge of getting knocked out in the competition. The match against Chile will be a do-or-die match for both teams if they want to qualify for the knockouts. Canada beat Chile earlier today by two goals to one and will need a draw against GB to qualify for the knockouts.







In Group F:

The two matches in Group F were blockbusters. Matches you would want to watch when you are idle and relive these moments. The match between Brazil and the Dutch was sure-shot entertainment on the football pitch. Janssen scored an 80th-minute equalizer to take the match to 3-3, and any team could have knicked out in the last ten minutes, but it ended in a draw.

Right back in it after a big response tonight 💪

Another massive match awaits on Tuesday vs. Australia





Zambia versus China was a rollercoaster ride. Four Goals from Wang Shuang and a hattrick from Barbra Branda gave us probably the best match ever at the Tokyo Olympics. The match had almost everything, a red card, screamers, a great display of passing, counter attacks, all-around action, and even a last-minute equalizer. As reported by The Bridge's team, one of the players to look forward to at the Olympics was Barbara Branda. Even though Zambia has not won a match, she has scored consecutive hattricks.

In Group H

After beating Australia 4-2, Sweden continued their winning start while the USA came back after that loss to Sweden and routed New Zealand 6-1. The group is getting more unpredictable as it can be, and the clash between Australia and USA will decide which team progresses through the next round.

Two own goals, and goals from Morgan, Horan, Lavelle, and Press, help the USA to the comfortable victory. A brace from Rolfo and goals from Blackstenius and Hurtig did the trick for Sweden against Australia.

Australia takes on the rejuvenated USA, while Sweden faces New Zealand in the last match of the group. Here are the fixtures for the next group match.









When are the next matches? 27th July



Here is the next round of matches, that will be happening.





Group E: Chile vs Japan - Kick-off 4:30 pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group E: Canada vs Great Britain - Kick-off 4:30 pmpm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group F: the Netherlands vs China - Kick-off 5 pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group F: Brazil vs Zambia - Kick-off 5 pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group G: New Zealand vs Sweden - Kick-off 1:30 pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group G: the USA vs Australia - Kick-off 1:30 pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)



All timings mentioned above are in IST.

Where can you watch the Olympics and the football events?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries





Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC