Tokyo Olympics: List of Indian athletes participating and their respective states

We have arrived in July and Olympics is just few days away from us, after it was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus infections and lockdowns across the world. A total of 115 Indian athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics so far, which begins on July 23. The athletes come from nook and corner of the country so let's have a look state-wise representation of Indian athletes at Tokyo Olympics.

A total of 31 athletes from Haryana across 5 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23.Haryana has produced the most number of Olympic medals in the country with the likes of Vijender Singh(Boxing), Yogeshwar Dutt(Wrestling), Sakshi Malik (Wrestling) winning medals at Olympics. This time, at the Tokyo Olympics, Haryana has contributed 9 out of 16-member squad of women's hockey team and 8 wrestlers (4 men, 4 women) to represent India at Olympics.

Athletes

Savita Punia (Women Hockey)

Udita (Women Hockey)

(Women Hockey) Neha Goyal (Women Hockey)

Monika Malik (Women Hockey)

(Women Hockey) Rani Rampal (Women Hockey)

(Women Hockey) Navjot Kaur (Women Hockey)

(Women Hockey) Navneet Kaur (Women Hockey)

(Women Hockey) Nisha (Women Hockey)

(Women Hockey) Sharmila Devi (Women Hockey)

(Women Hockey) Surendra Kumar (Men Hockey)

(Men Hockey) Sumit (Men Hockey)

(Men Hockey) Bajrang Punia (Wrestling – Men 65kg)

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Wrestling – Men 57kg)

Deepak Punia (Wrestling – Men 86kg)

Sumit Malik (Wrestling – Men 125kg) ( Note: Banned for 2 years due to doping but still time to appeal ban decision)

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling – Women 53kg)

Anshu Malik (Wrestling – Women 57kg)

Sonam Malik (Wrestling – Women 62kg)

Seema Bisla (Wrestling – Women 50kg)

Amit Panghal (Boxing – Men 52kg)

Manish Kaushik (Boxing – Men 63kg)

Vikas Krishan Yadav (Boxing – Men 69kg)

Pooja Rani (Boxing – Women 75kg)

Abhishek Verma (Shooting – Men 10m Air Pistol and Mixed 10m air Pistol Team)

Sanjeev Rajput (Shooting – Men 50m Rifle 3 Position)

Manu Bhaker (Shooting – Women 10m Air Pistol, Women 25m Pistol and Mixed 10m Air Pistol Team)

Yashaswini Singh Deswal (Shooting - Women 10m Air Pistol and Mixed 10m Air Pistol Team)

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics – Men Javelin Throw)

Sandeep Kumar (Athletics – Men 20km Racewalking)

Rahul Rohila (Athletics – Men 20km Racewalking)

Seema Punia (Athletics – Women Discus Throw)

Medal hopefuls

Bajrang Punia

Vinesh Phogat

Amit Panghal

Abhishek Verma

Manu Bhaker

Neeraj Chopra

Punjab

A total of 14 athletes from Punjab across 4 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. Punjab has contributed 8 out of 16-member squad of men's hockey team to represent India at the Olympics.

Harmanpreet Singh (Men Hockey)

Rupinder Pal Singh (Men Hockey)

Hardik Singh (Men Hockey)

Manpreet Singh (Men Hockey)

Shamsher Singh (Men Hockey)

Dilpreet Singh(Men Hockey)

Gurjant Singh (Men Hockey)

Mandeep Singh (Men Hockey)

Gurjit Kaur (Women Hockey)

Anjum Moudgil (Shooting – Women 50m Rifle 3 Position and Mixed 10m Air Rifle Team)

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa (Shooting – Men Skeet)

Simranjit Kaur (Boxing – Women 60kg)

Kamalpreet Kaur (Athletics – Women Discus throw)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Athletics – Men Shot Put)

Medal hopefuls

Anjum Moudgil

Kamalpreet Kaur

Kerala

A total of 9 athletes from Kerala across 3 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. Kerala has always been known for its legacy in athletics with athletes like P.T. Usha and Anju Bobby George, this time it's no different with the state producing 7 athletes to represent India in the sport of athletics at Tokyo Olympics.

Athletes

KT Irfan (Athletics – Men 20km Racewalking)

Murali Sreeshankar (Athletics – Men Long Jump)

Jabir Madari Pillyalil (Athletics – Men 400m Hurdles)

Muhammed Anas Yahiya (Athletics – Men and Mixed 4x400m Relay)

Noah Nirmal Tom (Athletics – Men and Mixed 4x400m Relay)

Jisna Mathew (Athletics – Mixed 4x400m Relay)

Velluva Koroth Vismaya (Athletics – Mixed 4x400m Relay)

P.R. Sreejesh (Men Hockey)

Sajan Prakash (Swimming - Men 200m Butterfly)



Medal hopefuls

Murali Sreeshankar

Tamil Nadu

A total of 8 athletes from Tamil Nadu across 5 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. There's a female athlete from Tamil Nadu who will be first Indian to represent India in fencing at Olympics and on the other side Sharath Kamal will be leading Tamil Nadu's charge for India at the Olympics with his fourth Olympic appearance.

Athletes

Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis – Men Singles and Mixed Doubles)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Table Tennis – Men Singles)

Varun Ashok Thakkar (Sailing – Men 49er)

KC Ganapathy (Sailing – Men 49er)

Nethra Kumanan (Sailing – Women Laser Radial)

C.A. Bhavani Devi (Fencing – Women Sabre Individual)

Elavenil Valarivan (Shooting – Women 10m Air Rifle and Mixed 10m Air Rifle Team)

Rajiv Arokia (Athletics – Men 4x400m Relay)

Medal hopefuls

Sharath Kamal

Elavenil Valarivan

Maharashtra

A total of 8 athletes from Maharashtra across 6 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. There's a strong golf presence from this state with two golfers and all eyes will be on Chirag Shetty too, when he plays in the men's badminton doubles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletes

Rahi Sarnobat (Shooting – Women 25m pistol)

Tejaswini Sawant (Shooting – Women 50m Rifle 3 Position)

Pravin Jadhav (Archery – Men Individual, Men Team and Mixed Team)

Avinash Sable (Athletics – Men 3000m Steeplechase)

Vishnu Saravanan (Sailing – Men Laser Standard)

Chirag Shetty (Badminton – Men Doubles)

Anirban Lahiri (Golf – Men Individual)

Udayan Mane (Golf – Men Individual)

Medal hopefuls

Rahi Sarnobat

Chirag Shetty

Pravin Jadhav

Uttar Pradesh

A total of 8 athletes from Uttar Pradesh across 5 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. Saurabh Chaudhary is from this state and he is the most decorated shooter who is expected to win gold at Tokyo Olympics.

Athletes

Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Shooting – Skeet)

Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting – Men 10m Air Pistol and Mixed 10m Air Pistol Team)

Priyanka Goswami (Athletics – Women 20km Racewalking)

Annu Rani (Athletics – Women Javelin Throw)

Shivpal Singh (Athletics – Men Javelin Throw)

Satish Kumar (Boxing – Men 91kg)

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Men Hockey)

Arvind Singh (Rowing - (Men Lightweight Double Sculls)



Medal hopefuls

Saurabh Chaudhary

Manipur

Manipur had already produced a player who has won an Olympic medal for India. MC Mary Kom hails from Manipur and is the most decorated Indian women's boxer. She won a bronze medal in the Women's flyweight category. At Tokyo Olympics, Manipur has high chances of bringing second medal to India in the form of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu competing in the women's 49kg category.

Athletes

M.C. Mary Kom (Boxing – Women 51kg )

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting – Women 49kg)

Shushila Likmabam (Judo – Women 48kg)

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (Women Hockey)

Nilakanta Sharma (Women Hockey)

Medal hopefuls

M.C. Mary Kom

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Odisha

Odisha is regarded as the sports capital of India but still it's taking small strides in producing players for Olympics. At the Tokyo Olympics, there will be only 4 athletes across 2 sports. Let's have a look

Athletes

Birendra Lakra (Men Hockey)

Amit Rohidas (Men Hockey)

Deep Grace Ekka (Women Hockey)

Dutee Chand (Athletics – Women 100m and 200m)

Rajasthan

A total of 4 athletes from Rajasthan across 3 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. In the 2004 Athens Olympics, it was all about Rajasthan when Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore residing here, won a silver medal in the men's double trap shooting. It was the only medal India won in that Olympics. At the Tokyo Olympics, all eyes will be on two shooters from Rajasthan – Divyansh Singh Panwar and Apurvi Chandela to win an Olympic medal.

Athletes

Bhawna Jat (Athletics – Women 20km Racewalking)

Divyansh Singh Panwar (Shooting – Men 10m Air Rifle and Mixed 10m Air Rifle Team)

Apurvi Chandela (Shooting – Women 10m Air Rifle)

Arjun Lal Jat (Rowing – Men Lightweight Double Sculls)

Medal hopefuls

Divyansh Singh Panwar

Apurvi Chandela

Delhi

A total of 3 athletes from Delhi across 3 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. Manika Batra will look to put some good performance in women's singles but her main motive would be to win an Olympic medal in mixed doubles in which she pairs up with Sharath Kamal.

Deepak Kumar (Shooting – Men 10m air rifle and Mixed 10m Air Rifle Team)

Manika Batra (Table tennis – Women Singles and Mixed Doubles)

Amoj Jacob (Athletics – Men 4x400m Relay)

West Bengal

First Olympic medal for India came from an athlete who was born in this state – Norman Pitchard , winning two silver medals at the 1900 Paris summer Olympics. Another medal came in the form of Leander Paes,who won a bronze medal in men's singles tennis at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics but this time at the Olympics, the state will have only 3 representations. Atanu Das, an archer is expected to do well at the Olympics this time.

Athletes

Atanu Das (Archery – Men Individual, Men Team and Mixed Team)

(Archery – Men Individual, Men Team and Mixed Team) Sutirtha Mukherjee (Table Tennis – Women Singles)

Pranati Nayak (Artistic Gymnastics – Women All Around).

Medal hopeful

Atanu Das

Jharkhand

Deepika Kumari hails from Jharkhand and all eyes will be on her to win two Olympic medals in both recurve women's individual and recurve mixed team. She is going into the Tokyo Olympics as World no.1 in archery. Apart from her, two more athletes will be in action at Olympics.

Deepika Kumari (Archery – Women Individual and Mixed Team)

Nikki Pradhan (Women Hockey)

Salima Tete (Women Hockey)

Karnataka

Karnataka hasn't yet made strides in Olympics and this time it's no different with only three athletes representing India in sports which is not favoured for winning medals.

Athletes

Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian – Men Individual Eventing)

Aditi Ashok (Golf – Women Individual)



Srihari Nataraj (Swimming – Men 100m Backstroke)



Telangana

At the Tokyo Olympics, there are two representation from this state, one is Sania Mirza, who will be playing her record fourth Olympics competing in Mixed Doubles Tennis and other one is Sai Praneeth, who will playing in his first Olympics representing India in Men Singles Badminton.

Andhra Pradesh

There were huge celebrations in this state during last year's Olympics and the reason was PV Sindhu. She won a silver medal in the women's singles of badminton, which made her the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics. At the Tokyo Olympics, she will be competing in Women Singles and doubles player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be in action in the Men Doubles event.

Gujarat

There will be two representations from this state, one is Ankita Raina who will be in action in Mixed Doubles event of Tennis and other one is Maana Patel, who will be competing in Swimming's Women 100m backstroke.

Madhya Pradesh

There will be two representations from this state, one is Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar who will be closely watched by fans across Indian because of his potential in 50m Rifle 3 Position event of Shooting and other one is Vivek Sagar Prasad who is part of the Indian Men Hockey Team.

Himachal Pradesh

The only representation from Himachal Pradesh is Ashish kumar, who will be competing in Boxing (Men 75kg). His notable achievement is winning silver at the 2019 Asian championships.

Uttarakhand

The only representation from Uttrakhand is Vandana Katariya , who plays as a forward in the Women Hockey Team. This will be her second Olympics after first one being at 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sikkim

The only representation from Sikkim is Tarundeep Rai, an Indian archer, who will be competing in Men Individual, Men Team and Mixed Team. He has already represented India in two Olympics- 2004 Athens Olympics and 2012 London Olympics and this will be his third Olympics.

Assam

The only representation from Assam is Lovlina Borgohain, an Indian boxer, who will be competing in the Women 69kg. She has won bronze medal in both 2018 and 2019 World championships and this makes her a strong medal contender at Tokyo Olympics.

Mizoram

The only representation from Mizoram is Lalremsiami, who is part of the Indian Women Hockey Team. She was part of the silver winning 2018 Youth Olympics Indian team.