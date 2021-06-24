Star or Sony: Where will the Tokyo Olympics be shown?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020, is less than a month away from and the hype surrounding the event is like never before. The sports enthusiasts across the globe have waited for this moment- to see the grand event which comes only once in four years.



There will be 206 countries competing across 339 events in 33 sports, from July 23 to August 8. Let's find out where we can watch this edition of the Olympics in India.

Where to watch?

In India, the official broadcasting rights of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, was won by Sony Pictures Network India. This network is one of the popular sports streaming network covering wide range of sport like cricket, football and hockey. Sony network has many channels like Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3, which will provide thorough coverage of the Olympics.

They also have their own online streaming platform SonyLiv which will come up with a dedicated Olympic channel where you can catch all the action on the go.