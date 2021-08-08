Which sports will be added and which sports will miss out at the Paris Olympics?

As Tokyo Olympics come to a conclusion on 8th August, all attention now shifts onto the Paris Olympics. This time, the multi-sport event will be held in just three years time, instead of the usual four-year cycle. Several sports made their debuts at Tokyo Olympics, with the likes of Karate, Surfing and Skateboarding being some of the notable inclusions.

Sport climbing was one of the other interesting sports which was added to the Olympics in Tokyo. Perhaps, the biggest surprise at the Olympics came in skateboarding, where four of the six gold medals in Women's event went to athletes aged 13 or younger. Therefore, the sport will stay at the Olympics for the foreseeable future.

"It's been something very deliberate from the start that we wanted to give these incredible young athletes the Olympic stage to perform on," said Kit McConnell, the International Olympic Committee's sports director, "but also wanted to celebrate and create a connection with the communities that are out there with these sports," as quoted by USA Today.

Breakdancing added to Paris Olympics; Karate, Softball, Baseball miss out





Breakdancing will be a newly added sport at Paris Olympics, which will again throw up several surprises. The sport will have both men's and women's competitions, with head to head matchups also being a part of the plan. However, there were a few sports that will not be played in Paris, despite being a part of Tokyo Olympics.



Softball, Baseball and Karate will all miss out in Paris. Karate was only introduced to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and after just one edition, it will no longer be a part of the prestigious games. Softball, which was reinstated to Olympics this year, after an absence of over 12 years, will also not be a part of Paris 2024 games. A surprising decision came in the form of leaving out Baseball, as it is one of the most followed sports in the world.