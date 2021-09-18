Tokyo 2020
A look at prominent social media statistics for India during the Tokyo Olympics
A month on from Tokyo 2021, we take a look at some of the social media statistics that were prominent for India during the Olympics
Indian fans went wild the day they witnessed Neeraj Chopra win a gold medal in the javelin throw. What stood out for the fans back home was the attention that the Indian athlete got on a global stage. He was the most mentioned athlete on Instagram and garnered the most number of instagram mentions as well. We take a look at some of the social media highlights for certain instances and athletes during the course of Olympics.
Follower Increase
Neeraj Chopra saw an increase in the number of Instagram follower by a massive margin of 2.8 million. This was a 2,290% increase in the number of followers that he had.PV Sindhu also saw her follower count shoot up by over 700,000 while veteran boxer Mary Kom saw a surge of over 270,000 followers.
These are just a few numbers from the 100+ list of athletes who went to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Social Media Mentions
It was Neeraj Chopra again who got a 2.9 million high mentions from over 1.3 million authors on Instagram. He topped the global list of all athletes mentioned in a star studded list that included Simon Biles, the US Basketball team and Brazilian Skateboarder Rayssa Leal. This was mainly due to the timing of his event that occurred during the last few days of the Olympics as he took a country of 1.3 billion by storm.
Indian Emoji
The Indian flag was also a major symbol that was trending towards the final few days of the Olympics. It became the third most used emoji in the world during the entirety of Tokyo 2021.
Most liked post on Twitter
It was Neeraj Chopra's medal winning throw that was the most watched video on Twitter. However, it was his message of gratitude was the most retweeted, liked and also the most replied to tweet during the course of the Olympics. Just to add on a couple more likes, we'll show it to you again!