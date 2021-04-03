Why Shooting is India's best bet to win gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics is just three-and-a-half months away. With the kind of talent India possesses and the number of athletes who have already qualified for the Games, sports fans in the country are expecting this to be India's most successful Olympic campaign ever.



While there are quite a few athletes across various sports who could bring home Olympic medals from Tokyo, shooting remains India's best bet if they are to surpass their highest ever tally of six medals achieved during the 2012 London Games.

India is becoming a great power house in shooting sports! Today, I witnessed the Day-6 of the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup in New Delhi. India is leading the medal tally with 19🏅

Great performance by our Tokyo Olympic bound Shooters! pic.twitter.com/o5BH7uyRv3 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 24, 2021

Why is Shooting India's best bet at Tokyo?

The answer is pretty simple. The talent pool India possesses currently is unmatched. The likes of Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and others are simply the best in the business. The following table should make it clear as to why shooting has to be India's trump card at the Tokyo Olympics. Shooter Event World Ranking Divyansh Singh Panwar Men's 10m Air Rifle 2 Abhishek Verma Men's 10m Air Pistol 1 Saurabh Chaudhary Men's 10m Air Pistol 2 Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men 2 Elavenil Valarivan Women's 10m Air Rifle 1 Anjum Moudgil Women's 10m Air Rifle 3 Yashaswini Deswal Women's 10m Air Pistol 1 Manu Bhaker Women's 10m Air Pistol 2 Chinki Yadav Women's 25m Pistol 1 Rahi Sarnobat Women's 25m Pistol 2 If the world rankings and their performances in the past three years, where these shooters clinched medals for fun, are anything to go by then anything less than three medals would be a big disappointment.



Kudos to MP State Shooting Academy's @ChinkiYadav4 for winning gold, Rahi Sarnobat for winning silver & @realmanubhaker for winning bronze medal in the finals of 25m Pistol Women at @ISSF_Shooting World Cup 2021!



You all have made us very proud!



Ashirwad for the future events! https://t.co/CLuUovwXh1 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 24, 2021

Add to this their recent form, where India absolutely dominated the ISSF World Cup in Delhi with a total of 30 medals, including 15 golds, and you realise why banking on the shooters for Olympic glory is not really a bad idea for India.

There would be immense pressure on the Indian shooters when they enter the Tokyo Olympics. But, it is this pressure situations where champions are made and the sports fans in India are surely waiting for their next Olympic Champion; waiting for someone to emulate their hero, Abhinav Bindra.