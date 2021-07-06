Sachin Tendulkar sends his best wishes to India's Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, on Tuesday, put out a video message wishing the Indian Olympic contingent the best for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Games.



"During the pandemic, all of us have faced challenges, including our athletes. But they did not give up; they continued with their preparations, and I know they are gearing up to give their best performance in Tokyo Olympics," the 48-year-old can be heard saying in the video.

We all get goosebumps when we see the tricolour 🇮🇳 being represented! This Olympics, it shall be no different and we'll all be cheering loudly from India as you make us proud. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/OFVu8Vae8E

Tendulkar further goes on to state that the Olympic-bound athletes need the support of fans and urged everyone to come together and show their support to the athletes.



The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is expected to start on 23rd July 2021 and will go on until 8th August 2021. So far, a total of 120 athletes from the country have qualified for the Olympics across 18 different sports.