Rio gold medallist Carolina Marin ruled out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Badminton gold medallist in Women's Singles during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Carolina Marin, has been ruled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) on her left knee and will now undergo a surgery.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has been in and out of the court ever since she first injured the ACL on her right knee back in January 2019. She had then made a successful comeback in September same year before picking up an injury yet again. Marin was at her absolute best in 2021 winning a total of four titles in five tournaments she played this year.

The latest injury, according to reports, had occurred during one of her training sessions. She was later taken for scans where the seriousness of the injury came to light.

Marin announced the same via a tweet and stated that up until now she was hopeful of being in good shape for the Olympics, but it would not be possible now.

"After the examinations during the weekend and medical consultation, I can confirm that I have a torn ACL and both meniscus on my left knee. I will undergo surgery this week and start my recovery. I want to thank everyone for your support and messages during these days. This is another blow I have to deal with, but I will certainly be back. The preparations during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons behind my team's control, but we were excited and knew that I would be on the best shape for the Olympics. I won't be possible. I know that I am in safe hands and I have a lot of people by my side," Marin's message read.