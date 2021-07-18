Revisit the Olympics from 'The Office' before watching the Tokyo Games from home

Tokyo Olympics 2020 is less than a week away. India's real-life superheroes have to depart for Tokyo. 120 Indians are going to compete in the mega-quadrennial games. While 68 are male, notably not left far behind are 52 female athletes.

Indian athletes have been practicing rigorously for years so that on that one Olympic day they can create history for India. The team of champions is preparing to fly out or are settling in Tokyo.

As fans, we have little to see until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Let's revisit the time when 'The Office' TV series employees had their own 'Office Olympics'.

Jim introduces 'Office Olympics' out of boredom

If you are a 'The Office' fan you know things never get too dull in this office. Do you remember the third episode of the second season? Michael buying a house, Pam making medals out of the lid, or 'who can put the most M&Ms in their mouth?' Here is the recap for you.

Michael decided that he wants to be a homeowner and takes a 'not so personal' day off to buy his condo. According to Dwight, he is Michael's second hand and accompanies him.

On the way out Michael tells Pam to make everyone work on their expense reports. But Jim is super bored with the paperwork and then comes to rescue him Pam tells him about her boredom game of throwing things in Dwight's coffee mug.

When their little fun time ends, Jim goes up to Oscar's desk and notices he also has a game of his own. Apparently, Oscar and Kevin have been playing a paper football game for years when the boss is not in the office.

Interestingly, the name of the game is ' Hate Ball' because Angela hates it. Jim gets to know that everyone has their own boredom games like 'who can put the most M&Ms in their mouth or 'Dunderball'. Jim and Pam then decide to introduce 'The Office Olympics'.

The Opening Ceremony of the 'Games of the 1st Dunder Mifflin Olympiad'

Jim is of course the facilitator of the ceremony as he lights the candle as the Olympic flame. Pam makes the Olympic medals made out of yogurt lids and pins. The only country that didn't take part was Angela, who was annoyed with the idea.

Let the games begin

The first game is the 'Flonkerton' race where the employees turned athletes had to walk with full paper boxes strapped to their feet. The race takes place between Kevin and Phyllis. After a very close match, Phyllis defeats Kevin in seconds. Phyllis becomes the Usain Bolt of the Office as she clinches the gold medal.